When Jerri Cutrer left her gaming job in 2005, she was sure she'd left the gambling industry behind for good.

Over a period of 14 years, Cutrer worked at three casinos in Biloxi, Miss.

In 2006, Cutrer and her husband, Scott, moved to Grand Island, her hometown.

The Cutrers thought they were settled in Biloxi. But then, in 2005, Hurricane Katrina demolished much of the area along the Gulf of Mexico.

The Cutrers were able to repair their house, which was 5 miles from the beach. But the Biloxi casinos faced a long rebuilding project, and jobs were scarce.

Both of Jerri's parents, Billie and Gary Berta, were still alive in Grand Island.

Scott Cutrer asked his wife, "Do you want to move back home?"

She said yes.

"If I was a gambling man and (somebody) said, 'Will you ever live in Grand Island, Nebraska, again, I would have said no," she said.

Then, a casino opened in Grand Island in December.

She returned home "and here comes a casino right to my back door. I live literally right up the road."

Cutrer thought she'd retired last year. But when Grand Island's casino opened, she decided, "I want to get back in it, and here I am. I couldn't stand missing out on something."

Mike Dyer, the casino manager, heard that Cutrer had experience dealing. He asked her to assist with training at the dealer school. So since December, she's been showing people how to work the table games at Grand Island Casino.

Cutrer feels it was all meant to be. Her presence is also good fortune for Grand Island's aspiring dealers.

Cutrer, 61, wants to convey to her students that the job is fun. "You're playing games all day," she said. There's a lot of cheering.

People working in slots and table games rely a lot on tips. "So you're on their side. You want them to win," she said.

Working with table games and slots is "the happiest job in the world," she said.

Cutrer has been telling class members about blackjack, poker and roulette.

This week, dealers start learning craps. Sharon Haselhoff, regional vice president for Elite Casino Resorts, calls craps "a fun, social game. Whenever you go into a casino, the loudest table is always the craps table, " she said.

Cutrer graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1980. She lived in Biloxi from 1981 to 2006.

She met her husband, a naive of Pascagoula, Mississippi, in Omaha. Because of harsh winters in 1980 and 1981, they decided to head south.

Now married for 42 years, they have three children.

After Katrina hit, the family headed to Andalusia, Alabama. "What should have been a three-hour drive was eight hours because the whole area was evacuating," she said.

Three days later, they returned to Biloxi. When they saw their home, Cutrer was "relieved that I had four walls to come into."

Some friends lost their homes completely. The coast looked like a war zone. "It was very emotional. Everybody was crying."

The Cutrers' house needed new siding, a new roof and other repairs. "It was a total redo, from top to bottom," she said.

They were able to stay in the house while they rebuilt it. Initially they had no electricity and no cell phone service.

But employment prospects were limited, unless you owned heavy equipment. The Cutrers knew it would be a while before the casinos reopened.

So they headed north.

Her father died in 2015 at the age of 77. But, "I was able to spend time with him for three years before he passed."

Her mother will turn 80 next month.

Cutrer is glad she and her husband returned to Nebraska.

So she was dealt a good hand.