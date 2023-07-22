Registration is now open for the third annual Latina Women in Business Conference: Haciendo Historia (Making History), hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and Small Business Administration. The event is in Spanish only.

The one-day conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Quality Inn & Conference Center in Grand Island.

The conference is dedicated to developing Latino entrepreneurship in Nebraska, and features opportunities to share, learn, and network.

“As the Center for Rural Affairs celebrates its 50th anniversary, we recognize Latino women and men who are making history with us,” said Jessica Campos, director of the Center for Rural Affairs Women’s Business Center. “You are an important part of our communities.”

The event is for those who currently own a business or who are considering starting one with sessions focusing on marketing, leadership, financial wellness, and more.

To register, visit cfra.org/HaciendaHistoria. For more information, contact Campos at 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.