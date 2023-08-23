About 40 people got a ride on a Chinook helicopter Aug. 5, taking off from Central Nebraska Regional Airport, as part of a program that supports America's "citizen warriors."

The program, called Boss Lift, is organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Known as ESGR for short, the program has an office at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Doug Brown of Grand Island, who's a volunteer for ESGR, said the Boss Lift was a rare event for Grand Island. Normally, employers are taken to the skies around Lincoln or Omaha.

ESGR informs employers about those who serve in the Guard and Reserve and tells them how much their participation is appreciated. The program also reminds employers of federal requirements concerning Guard and Reserve members.

According to an ESGR booklet, "Almost half of our Nation's military strength resides in the National Guard and Reserve."

The ESGR program encourages "employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce," the booklet says.

ESGR mediates any issues that arise between Guard members and their civilian employers. Brown said problems rarely arise in this area, because employers respect the military.

Other local ESGR volunteers are Joe Cook and Chuck Haase.

The Boss Lift participants were divided into two groups. Taking part in the exercise were Major General Rick Evans and Brigadier General Gary Roper.

The ESGR gave a special award to Trego-Dugan Aviation for being a patriotic employer.

Most of the Boss Lift participants were area employers.

The list included Mark Allen of Allen Capital Group, Richard and Brady Baasch of Baasch Welding, Tim and Lisa Bartz of Kramer's Metal and Towing, Brice Krohn of Crane Trust, Kent and Cindy Manning of Manning Grain, Bobby Mitchell of Amur Equipment, Ryan O'Neill of Amur Equipment Finance, Jason Morledge of Credit Management Service, Ashley Packer of Grand Kubota, Brad Petersen and Kade Petersen of Petersen Seed Farms, Tom Prettyman of the Grand Island Independent, Brian Quandt of the Brandt Group of Companies, Brittany Skeen of Hornady Manufacturing, Tom Werner of Grand Island Regional Hospital, Lynne Werner of First National Bank of Omaha, Timothy Whitted of Kramer's Wrecker, Brian Levander of Levander Automotive Group, Dave Staroska of Staroska Construction and John Langrehr of Nebraska Fire Sprinkler.