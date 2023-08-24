Hornady will now manage the Heartland Public Shooting Park in Grand Island.

The Grand Island City Council approved changing management of the park at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The park had been operated by the Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department. Volunteers have greatly helped in supporting the facility and operating park events, officials said.

The park has had a positive economic impact on the city, as a lot of tourism has been created with the events and tournaments, both regional and national, being held, according to officials at the meeting. However, most of the impact has been felt by private businesses, not by the facility’s revenue.

The city’s actual costs for operating the facility run at a deficit in the range of $200,000 per year, city officials said. The city has been focused on how to expand the economic impact of the park to the community, while still having a public shooting park for residents.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy, Hornady provided a five year management proposal for the park.

“[Heartland Public Shooting Park] attracts a lot of events, a lot of people to the community,” said McCoy. “And I think with Hornady’s reputation, you know they’re industry connections, I think that will only expand those opportunities.”

The council approved changing management of Heartland Shooting Park for the city to Hornady, 8-0. Councilman Jack Sheard abstained from the discussion and voting, Councilwoman Michelle Fitzke was absent.