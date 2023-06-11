Often as residents of a community, we become immune to growth, activity and building development that’s happening in our own community. We see it every day, drive by it routinely, and it doesn’t stand out to us as anything out of the ordinary.

However, I recently had the opportunity to provide a tour of our community to an individual interested in a position in Grand Island. One of the first things he observed was how in every quadrant of the community, growth activity was occurring.

It caused me to pause and acknowledge that it takes someone from outside of the community to recognize what is right under our noses.

A simple review of building permit activity illustrates this growth, whether it is single-family homes, multi-family homes, new commercial construction, or business expansions, additions, repairs, and alterations.

It is evident that Grand Island is investing in our community.

But that growth and investment can be cumbersome. It can be messy, it can be inconvenient, it can be challenging to manage. There’s disruption to your normal operations. There’s also the difficulty of ensuring the people that you do business with are aware that you are still in business, still operating at the same level that you have always operated. It’s just more challenging for them to access you.

As we specifically look at the large undertaking associated with the Conestoga Marketplace, it is critically important the stores still open for business in the Conestoga Mall communicate with their customers as to their continued operation. It is equally important that those who have relocated, either temporarily or not, communicate their new location.

That’s why the Grand Island Chamber is committed to making it a priority to provide updates through social media posts and press releases. The objective of these updates is to provide an arm of support for the businesses still operating in the south side of the mall and encourage community support to keep these establishments in business during the redevelopment process.

Beyond the Conestoga Marketplace, development is happening on all spectrums. While in a meeting with Mayor Roger Steele, he shared the city of Grand Island has invested more heavily in infrastructure than ever before. What that means for our community is infrastructure. Grand Island is fortunate to have a number of projects in the works or on the horizon, including:

Roadway improvements. In the last two to three years, Grand Island has experienced over seven miles of road building, which has put the city in the position to grow. Roadways are also getting a facelift as we speak, like North Road, Capital Road and the Five Points roundabout.

Claude Road is also marked as a priority to help alleviate traffic jams on Diers, with the road being so close to Highway 281. This is a long-needed improvement to ensure the safety of drivers.

A reroute of Highway 30 is also on the books, expected to begin in 2024, to reroute Highway 30 from the north to halfway between Grand Island and Alda. This will ensure the safety of drivers as they cross the railroad tracks while avoiding a backup onto Highway 30.

Broadwell Avenue plans are in the works to elevate the road over the tracks, separating the road traffic from the trains. This project could start as early as 2028.

Business remodeling. Look no further than the remodeling or expansion of existing establishments, such as the Bosselman Pump & Pantry redevelopment on Capital Road, Dicks Sporting Goods store remodeling, and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is getting its own remodel to the front entrance of the building.

New developments. Several businesses have issued permits for the development of entirely new businesses, such as a Bosselman Convenience Store on South Locust, Plasma Center on Highway 281 and Capital Road, and two different mattress stores on Diers Avenue and Allen Drive.

Recreational infrastructure. The expansion of hike and bike trails will eventually connect the trails from along South Locust Street to Camp Augustine. This is seen as an important factor in meeting the needs of our residents and a tool for attraction of new residents, employees to our community.

Housing development. The city of Grand Island has provided tax increment financing for 1,649 housing units, allowing Grand Island to provide diverse housing options. Whether it’s rentals for summer interns, condos for young couples or newly built homes for multi-generational families, our community continues to look at different housing styles and types to ensure there is something for everyone.

It’s important to note these projects are by no means a comprehensive list – new projects are happening daily. What’s important is the acknowledgment they are investments in the community; they show stabilization and an indication of a commitment to Grand Island.

There’s something attractive about Grand Island or else all this wouldn’t be happening — the businesses wouldn’t be investing. Whether that’s expansions or remodels or new businesses, they recognize the growth occurring in Grand Island and they want to be a part of it.

If you compare a community that’s growing, that growth is evident by construction, new construction, remodeling of key stores, the addition of new companies to the market, that is a community that is not stagnant — that is a community that is moving forward.

Grand Island is moving forward. It’s awkward, it’s painful, it’s challenging, it’s annoying; and we are lucky that it is happening. If we can just hang on, the end result is going to be well worth the temporary inconvenience.