LINCOLN — The top 16 contenders in the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” contest have been announced.

Public voting for the top 16 products in the bracket-style competition ends at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Manufacturers, students and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite product manufactured in Nebraska each week through the month of September at nemanufacturingalliance.com.

The contest, hosted by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District — together with your local public power utility, celebrates the state’s manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the more than 100,000 Nebraskans working in manufacturing every day.

The following Nebraska manufacturers and their products made it to the top 16 tournament.

Carbon Fiber Ducting for CH-53k King Stallion Helicopter, Royal Engineered Composites, Minden

Chocolate Meltaways, Bakers Candies, Greenwood

Costco Rotisserie Chicken, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Fremont

Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott

Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder

Flyover Whiskey, Flyover Whiskey, West Point

Geothermal Greenhouse, Greenhouse in the Snow-Antioch Machine Shop, Alliance

Handcrafted Soap and Experiential Bath Products, Pacha Soap Co., Hastings

Ignis, Drone Amplifed, Lincoln

M Grills Big M Smoker, Kinney Manufacturing LLC, Beatrice

Pond-Tini Pontoon Boat, Ag Dryer Services, Elm Creek

Ram Air Turbine (RAT) Hub, Collins Aerospace, York

Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, Rocket Mobility, Columbus

Solution Plastics Lumber, Firstar Fiber, Inc., Omaha

Steel Joists, Nucor Vulcraft Nebraska, Norfolk

T-Rex Portable Basketball Systems, Bison Inc., Lincoln

“We are more than excited to launch the second year of this fun, public and friendly competition,” said Mike Johnson, NE Chamber chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing. “It’s all about highlighting the cool things made right here in our own backyards and the proud, skilled, innovative, and hardworking Nebraskans — our neighbors — who make them. We are calling everyone to vote to crown the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska!”

The tournament will once again lead Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month in October. The champion will be announced at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 10 in La Vista, where the finalists will also be invited to display their products.

“It’s great seeing industries from all over the state represented in this year’s contest, along with a diverse mix of products that many people may not know are made right in their community,” says NPPD Economic Development Manager Nicole Sedlacek. “NPPD and our wholesale power partners are proud to be able to help highlight these businesses that are doing incredible work and making cool products used across the country and the world.”