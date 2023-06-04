LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board’s next meeting is planned for Wednesday, June 21, at Kappa Ethanol, 15 S. Central Ave., in Kearney.

The meeting is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. The board will conduct regular board business, consider funding requests and set the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to renee.tichota@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of 1Ž2-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.