A Grand Island man credits loving what he does, local customers, and his staff and family to the success of his business.

Henry Rathjen is the owner of The Snow, a shaved ice trailer.

He decided to buy into The Snow business after being a long time customer.

“I used to bring my oldest daughter to The Snow Shack three times a week,” said Rathjen.

At that time The Snow was just a temporary building that couldn’t move around. When then-owner Gary Larson, who was the second owner of the business decided to build The Snow trailer, he asked Rathjen if he was interested in buying the shack.

“That was around 2010 when he approached me about buying The Snow Shack and I said ‘yes’.”

Rathjen and Larson both agreed to operate under the name, The Snow with Rathjen owning the shack and handling most of the Grand Island business while Larson traveled out of town for business.

“It worked well for us that way,” said Rathjen.

At that time, Rathjen said the shack was set up at Super Saver for a while, then the Conestoga Mall, and also Westside Lanes.

In 2015 Rathjen bought the trailer from Larson and has operated it ever since. The shack is no longer in existence.

Although Rathjen owns the business, he said it’s a family business.

“The whole family helps out when they can and I can honestly say it is a family run business,” Rathjen said.

Since The Snow is a food trailer, Rathjen said his business can travel about anywhere.

It caters to parties, gatherings, town celebrations, car shows, and even sometimes sets up outside the Rathjen home in Grand Island.

“Our biggest event all year is Kearney Cruise Night” Rathjen said. “That takes the whole family to help as we are so busy.”

It’s all hands on deck for Cruise Night with Henry, his wife, Sara, and their children Cami, Ramsey, Rider, and Brinley all help. Even Cami’s fiancé lends a hand during the event.

“That is a busy event for us and takes seven people to do it. We all know what to do and work well together so it runs really smoothly,” Rathjen said.

Rathjen also has a couple employees outside the family who help during regular business hours.

The Snow uses shaved ice, not crushed, so the flavoring absorbs into the ice, rather than sinking to the bottom as it does with many snow cones.

The Snow, whose motto is: “Yellow Snow Never Tasted So Good,” features 40-plus flavors including a couple sugar-free and a couple dye-free flavors.

Rathjen said what makes his business special is that it is a locally owned and operated.

“Gary was the second owner and bought it in 2004, then I bought it from him six years later,” he said. “I don’t know how long the first owner ran the business.”

He admits the job can get hectic at times, but he loves what he does. His favorite part about the business is the kids who enjoy their shaved ice, and his regular customers.

“Seeing the smiles on the kid’s faces and on the adult’s faces is what I love the most.”

This year has been very busy for The Snow business as Rathjen found a new location that has become a new favorite spot to set up shop.

“Ryder Park during youth baseball games has been awesome for us this year.

“There is no concession stand there for little league games so parents and kids are happy to have us set up, and we are happy to oblige,” Rathjen said.

He mentioned they also have a snowball machine that is a big hit with his customers on warm days.

“We literally have a snowball machine in our trailer,” he said. “It’s fun when they are waiting in line to sneak around the trailer and throw a snowball at them. In the middle of July they get a kick out of that,” he said.

When he is not cooling people off with flavored shaved ice, Rathjen also has two other businesses.

He operates Rathjen Power Washing which he started nearly 20 years ago, and he also runs The Concession Stand inside Westside Lanes. He leases the grill from the owners.

“I have leased The Concession Stand here at Westside Lanes for five years, and it has been a good partnership with the owners, and a successful business for me over the years,” Rathjen said.

You can find The Snow at Ryder Park typically from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Check The Snow’s Facebook page also for other hours and locations.