The public is invited to view the expanded emergency department at CHI Health St. Francis today (Saturday) from 9 to 11 a.m.

The newly renovated emergency department was built at a cost of $13 million and totals 27,000 square feet. Construction on the 15-month project began May 18, 2022.

The emergency department is once again on the north side of the building.

While the work was being done, the hospital used its old operating room space as a temporary emergency department.

“So we weren’t working in the middle of construction,” said Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis. “They were able to gut the entire place right down to the studs and rebuild the entire emergency room over that 15-month period of time.”

That method shortened the construction time and reduced the cost of the project.

The former emergency room was built in the 1970s, “so it was long overdue for renovation,” Hannon said. Technology has changed and the equipment requires more space, “so the room size needed to change.”

The expanded emergency department includes 22 private treatment rooms, two “quick triage exam rooms” and private consultation rooms.

The facility is equipped with two behavioral health treatment rooms. Those rooms “have some security and safety features that our other rooms don’t,” said Dr. Anthony Cook, the emergency department’s medical director.

The hospital also points to a new protective canopy and a large trauma bay that can support several critical patients.

Cook is especially pleased with the centralized work area, the main benefits of which are improved communication and visibility.

In the previous emergency department, the nurses and physicians were divided into separate areas. Now, with the centralized work station, nurses and doctors will be able to speak to each other directly.

They don’t need to track each other down or call each other on the phone. If something is going on with a patient, “we’ll know about it the same time,” Cook said. They can also see into the treatment rooms directly “rather than relying on monitors all the time,” Cook said.

That will hopefully lead to quicker response time and better patient care, he added.

It will be easier for patients to get the staff’s attention because “they can see us too,” he said. “So I think that’ll be helpful.”

Hannon points out the renovation was done with major input from the physicians and the St. Francis staff. That includes how it was designed and laid out.

In addition, there was a real emphasis placed on the safety and security of staff and patients, he said.

“We all know we’re in a changing world, and there’s a lot of violence that goes on,” Hannon said. The people who planned the emergency department “really thought through everything to make sure” that everyone is safe. “And I really appreciate that focus on the safety.”

A resuscitation room was added just inside the ambulance doors. So people who arrive “in full code,” needing to be resuscitated, can have that work done “right inside the door,” Hannon said. “They don’t have to go any farther than that.”

In the past, a portable apparatus was used to decontaminate patients.

Now there’s a special area where emergency medical personnel and patients can be decontaminated before they come into the emergency department.

The bay keeps other patients and staff members from being exposed to “whatever chemical they were exposed to,” Cook said. Those substances might be fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia or pesticide.

The emergency department facility has five isolation treatment rooms with negative pressure capabilities. Those rooms will be helpful in the event of another pandemic, such as COVID-19. In the past, the hospital had two such rooms.

How long before an emergency room patient receives treatment?

Cook said the wait times “are relatively low compared to other parts of the country and even other parts of Nebraska.”

In the new arrangement, “when patients first come in the front door, they’ll be immediately greeted by registration and then taken to our triage bays, where they’ll be seen hopefully immediately by not only a triage nurse but by a provider for a screening examination. The flow’s going to be a little bit different and a little bit quicker.”

CHI Health St. Francis is one of only two state-certified Pediatric Ready Hospitals in the state, Hannon said. The other is CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

In addition, St. Francis is the state’s only Primary Stroke Center west of Lincoln and has the only Level 3 Trauma Center between Lincoln and Kearney, Hannon said.

Hannon says “we are still the community’s choice for emergency care. We know that 75% of the patients who are transported by EMS to hospitals for emergency care in this part of the state ask EMS to come to St. Francis.”

CHI St. Francis wants to maintain that position and wants “to continue to serve this community, and to do that we wanted to add this addition onto our ER.”