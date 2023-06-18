New funeral director joins All Faiths staff

Kelley Sheridan has joined the staff of All Faiths Funeral Home as a funeral director.

Sheridan is originally from York and received her Mortuary of Science degree in 2009 from Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa. She apprenticed at Westlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Omaha and worked as a funeral director at Roeder Mortuary, also in Omaha.

In 2016 she joined the staff at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln and in 2020 she became the manager of Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Grand Island.

Sheridan and her husband, Danny, along with their two children, are members of Peace Lutheran Church where she helps with the children’s ministry on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings. In her time off, you can find caring for three family ducks and starting home projects that may or may not be completed.

MONA welcomes new director of learning, engagement

KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art has appointed Christine Brown as the new director of learning and engagement.

Brown comes to the museum via Blue Hill Community Schools where she has been teaching art education to grades 7-12 since 2000, as well as serving as an adjunct teacher at Hastings College since 2012.

She is a graduate of Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) earning a bachelor of arts degree in arts education and a master of fine arts in curriculum and instruction from Doane College. Brown has also taught art education in several other Nebraska school systems and has professional affiliations with the Nebraska Art Association as well as Nebraska Art Teachers Association.

The director of learning and engagement is responsible for the development, management and evaluation of all engagement programs serving all audiences of MONA. Brown will work in tandem with other staff members to provide a comprehensive art education curriculum, ensuring that all programming, both on-site and virtual, fulfills the mission and vision of the museum.

Opened in 1986, the Museum of Nebraska Art houses the official art collection of the state of Nebraska. MONA’s permanent collection numbers nearly 6,000 works by artists of regional, national and international acclaim. It collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the state’s culture.