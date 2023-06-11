The Nebraska Pesticide Container Recycling Program is in its 32nd year of operation as it focuses on reducing pesticide container waste across the state.

This program provides an opportunity for producers and applicators to responsibly and safely dispose of used and properly cleaned pesticide containers. The program accepts containers that contained pesticides (i.e., herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc.) that were used for crop, ornamental/turf, forestry, aquatic, and public health pest control in addition to containers that held crop oils, surfactants, and other adjuvants.

Make sure all containers, regardless of the size, are properly cleaned by triple rinsing or pressure rinsing according to label directions and any labels are removed from the container before recycling. Drop-off sites around Nebraska will be updated throughout the year and more information can be found at this website: https://pested.unl.edu/recycling.

While household pesticides are also commonly used in both rural and urban communities, these pesticide containers (i.e., home and garden products, etc.) are NOT accepted through this program. Various local communities and cities across the state do collect these containers, and that information (including specific times, dates, or drop-off sites) can be found at the following resource: https://nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/hhw_directory.pdf.

Wheat variety

trial field toursUNL is offering field tours for its wheat variety trials in western Nebraska this June.

The closest field plots will be in Perkins and Red Willow counties, both on Tuesday, June 13. The first tour will start at 10 a.n. MDT at the Stumpf International Wheat Research Center in Perkins County. (Meet at Stumpf Building/Perkins County Extension. (GPS: 40.849318, -101.705806.) Lunch is included; register online for meal planning purposes (https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/unl-wheat-tour-at-stumpf-farm-registration/).

The second tour will be at 5 p.m. CDT at Peters Seed Farms in Red Willow County. From Culbertson, head south on Highway 17 and turn east on Road 713 and go about 3 miles before turning north on Road 378. The plot area is about a mile north of Peter’s seed plant and north of the UNL Wheat Breeding Nursery, which is closest to the intersection of Road 714 and Road 378. (GPS: 40.176476, -100.7605.).

More information can be found at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2023/wheat-variety-trial-field-tours-across-nebraska-june.

Soil Health School

UNL will host a two-day Soil Health School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday, June 27, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the West Central Research Extension & Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road in North Platte.

This school is an opportunity for producers, ag professionals, students, and stakeholders to learn more about soil health principles, carbon markets, and soil health practices with hands-on learning opportunities and in-person demonstrations. Certified crop advisor continuing education units (CCA-CEUs) will be offered at this in-depth school.

There is no fee to attend, and lunch will be provided on both days. For meal-planning purposes and to ensure enough materials are provided, please pre-register by Tuesday, June 20.

More information, a full agenda, and the pre-registration link can be found athttps://cropwatch.unl.edu/2023-CW-News/2023-soil-health-school-wcreec-agenda.pdf.