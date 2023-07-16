Grand Island will again have a Quiznos sandwich shop in a few months, when a new Pump & Pantry opens at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Highway 281.

The Quiznos will operate inside the new Pump & Pantry. Bosselman Enterprises, which owns Pump & Pantry, says the revamped location will be a Generation 3 store, like the one at Highway 34 and South Locust.

Bosselman Enterprises has Quiznos locations inside a couple of other Pump & Pantries.

A Kearney Pump & Pantry, along Highway 30, already includes a Quiznos.

That store began Bosselman's relationship with Quiznos, said Charlie Bosselman, chairman and CEO of Bosselman Enterprises. The store already contained a Quiznos when Bosselman Enterprises bought it a year and half ago. "And we remodeled that store and we kept it," Bosselman said.

A new store in Columbus will also include a Quiznos.

"Then we'll see where it goes. We might do a few more," depending on how well they do, Bosselman said.

Bosselman Enterprises likes the Quiznos idea because "they have a good product," but also because many Pump & Pantries have a limited amount of square footage. It wouldn't be as easy to sandwich another company between the store and available space.

Bosselman has had good results with the Kearney location, he said.

Quiznos has been a good organization to work with in exploring nontraditional concepts such as the match with Pump & Pantries, he said.

Bosselman Enterprises might take part in some more unique collaborations with Quiznos in the future, he said.

Quiznos began with a Denver location in 1981.