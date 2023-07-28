Tommy Gunz is going away, but thunder is just down the road.

After Saturday, Tommy Gunz Bistro will close, to be replaced by Thunder Road Sports Bar at 1607 S. Locust St.

Tommy Gunz Bistro and Liquor Warehouse, featuring a Prohibition-era theme, opened in March of 2018.

Both Tommy Gunz and Thunder Road are owned by Bosselman Enterprises.

Over the next couple of months, the company will remodel the former Tommy Gunz and redo "the kitchen a little bit to get set for the new menu," said Charlie Bosselman, CEO of Bosselman Enterprises. Employees also need to be trained.

A Thunder Road Grill currently operates in the Bosselman Travel Center. The Thunder Road brand is being reimagined, Bosselman said.

The sports bar will have cars hanging from the ceiling. Motorcycles will also be part of the theme.

Why the change?

"We were kind of going for a little more upscale with Tommy Gunz," Bosselman said.

Being on the south side of town, the company opted for more of a "family-friendly, fun place to go to."

The focus will be burgers, appetizers and pizza.

"We reinvented our pizza," Bosselman said. "We're coming out with a Detroit-style pizza."

More TVs will be added for people who like watching sports.

"So we're going to be gearing it a lot toward families and kids and people that want to come out, sit down, have a nice cold beer and watch the game and have pizza, have a burger," he said.

He wants it to be "a local joint that people go to," he said.

The restaurant will include fun touches, he said.

"That's kind of the environment we're going for."

After the new restaurant opens, the Thunder Road Grill near I-80 will be remodeled.

The Tommy Gunz liquor store shut down a few weeks ago.

Bosselman operates Max's Highway Diner in Big Springs. Even though it has a different name, it has basically the same menu as Thunder Road, Bosselman said.