Husker Harvest Days is set for Sept. 12 through 14 in Grand Island and lots of folks are gearing up to share their knowledge.

This annual event is an opportunity for producers to see the latest tools, technology, hands-on field demonstrations, cattle handling technique and equipment, and listen to speakers talk about their educational resources or product lines.

As always, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will have its booth available highlighting various educational topics and resources for clientele.

The Nebraska Women in Ag Program will have its own exhibit located on Lot 34 across the street from the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent. The exhibit and location will include giveaways for Women in Agriculture leadership experiences and events.

It will also feature networking space for young women and working moms to interact while their children engage in creative play, including an Husker Harvest Days-exclusive kid activity: daily readings at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and book signings from author and livestock artist C.J. Brown, featuring her cattle-centered children’s titles.

Also offered will be upscale retail experiences, featuring businesses owned by agrarian women, such as Mandy Tomlinson of Horse Creek Outfitters.

Folks from the Pesticide Safety Office will also have a special exhibit available in the Hospitality Tent where they will be providing free respirator fit tests. Hope to see folks out there this year!

Southern rust update

In the past week, southern rust has started making its appearance in a handful of corn fields across southern/south-central Nebraska.

Fields should be scouted regularly to monitor southern rust development and spread to help determine if a foliar fungicide is needed at this time. Pustules, structures that harbor orange/tan spores, can be found primarily on the upper leaf surface. Disease is favored by warm temperatures (80 degrees F) and high humidity.

In contrast, common rust pustules release dark brick red or cinnamon brown spores that can be found on both upper and lower leaf surfaces. Common rust also prefers cooler temperatures (70 degree F) and is typically found more in corn fields compared to southern rust during the growing season.

It is important to determine if fields have common rust or southern rust as fewer hybrids have genetic resistance to southern rust and this disease is known to spread rapidly in susceptible hybrids. Fungicide options are available if an application is warranted depending on the amount of disease pressure, hybrid susceptibility, and crop growth stage.

Confirmation is important to determine if a management strategy is needed at this time. Southern rust confirmation can be done by sending questionable samples to the UNL Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic in Lincoln.