Producers are encouraged to attend a Sentinel Fertigation Sunset Seminar in August.

Central Platte NRD producers Arnie Hinkson of Wood River, and Don Batie of Lexington, will feature their research sites on Aug. 3 and 10 as Sentinel Fertigation joins forces with innovative farmers, Nebraska Natural Resource Districts, and the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network to host the Fertigation Sunset Seminars at trial field sites across Nebraska.

“If a farmer is wondering how to enhance their nitrogen management practices and is curious about technologies that can help them achieve their goals, this event is for them,” said Jackson Stansell, Sentinel’s founder and CEO. “This is a tremendous opportunity to see how N-Time is working on a real field, with a real farmer in real time. All events will discuss data comparing N-Time™ recommendations with grower practices.”

The informal and informative evening events will give growers and agronomists a chance to see how N-Time works and how it can influence nitrogen management outcomes. Seminars are being hosted by growers who have trialed N-Time this growing season and experienced its impact on their farms.

N-Time is Sentinel’s flagship software system that analyzes field imagery to detect early signs of crop nitrogen stress and provides growers with timely fertilizer application recommendations, developed through research and proven through trials.

Data collected from the on-farm pilots will be presented by representatives from UNL, providing growers with data quantifying N-Time’s impacts on nitrogen use efficiency while maintaining or improving yield. Effects of other nitrogen management technologies will also be discussed at some locations.

In addition to UNL’s presentation, the Sentinel Team will demonstrate exactly how N-Time functions and how it can be implemented with advanced fertigation systems. After the demo, host growers will have the opportunity to talk about their experiences and answer questions about using image-based fertigation technology. Light snacks and beverages will be provided during the seminars, followed by an unstructured Q&A and mingling.

Sunset seminar schedule

Monday, July 31; Beaver Creek

Thursday, Aug. 3: Wood River (Hosted by Central Platte NRD)

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Bellwood (Hosted by Lower Platte North NRD)

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Stapleton

Thursday, Aug. 10: Lexington (Hosted by Central Platte NRD)

Monday, Aug. 14: Pierce

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Gibbon

Interested in attending a Sunset Seminar in your area? Sign up at: www.sentinelfertigation.com/sunset-seminars

Can’t make it to a Sunset Seminar? Sentinel will also be participating in the South Central Ag Lab Field Day on Aug. 1 near Harvard. The event, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a number of informative tours and sessions. Stansell will deliver the keynote address on image-based nitrogen management and the Sentinel team will meet attendees at their booth.

For more information and to register, visit https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enreec/south-central-agricultural-laboratory-field-day/.