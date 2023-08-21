While Spiehs Wealth Management has a new location, its dedication to helping clients secure a better financial future remains stronger than ever.

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting at Spiehs’ new home at 904 Concord Ave.

Spiehs Wealth Management is a full service, retirement planning company. They provides retirement and estate planning to families nearing or already enjoying retirement.

According to the firm’s owner, Mitch Spiehs, their mission is to provide the families and businesses with innovative financial strategies, in an effort to provide financial clarity, solutions, and improve your quality of life.

He said making strong commitments to their clients and building life-long relationships has kept the firm growing since its start back in 2011.

In 1994, Spiehs started his career in the financial services industry.

“It’s been a fun ride, and I’ve learned a lot along the way,” he said.

Spiehs said 20 years ago, he worked for a company he said had him in a “captive shell.”

“This meant that I was only able to recommend products from that company, even if they weren’t the best fit for my clients,” he said. “I felt like I was being dishonest, so I resigned and started my own business.”

Spiehs said now, I”’m able to represent my clients and find the best products possible for them, all across the nation.”

“I’m so grateful for my team, who has helped me build this business,” he said.

Spiehs said Shawni Mrkvicka, vice president of operations, “has been a huge part of this success.”

Mrkvicka has been with the firm for 13 years.

“She’s one of the best Medicare supplement consultants in the area, and she’s always willing to go the extra mile for her clients,” he said.

Their newest team member, Jessy Karr, client experience manager, has been with the firm since March.

“She’s already making a big impact, and we’re so excited to have her on board,” Spiehs said.

He said he’s “excited to see what the future holds for our team.

“We’re going to do great things together,” he said.

Spiehs said his business is a retirement planning firm.

“Our clients include those who are preparing for retirement, those who plan to retire someday, and those who have already retired,” he said.

Spiehs said their goal is to help their clients “organize their assets in a way that minimizes exposure to volatility and ensures a certain level of income for a secure retirement.”

“Our aim is to expand our offerings in order to provide our clients with comprehensive financial independence,” he said.

In specializing in retirement planning, Spiehs said he believes that it is important for clients to work with specialists, rather than general brokers, in order to receive full-service guidance.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there, and people often rely on unreliable sources, such as the internet, when making financial decisions,” he said.

Spiehs said as independent advisors, “We can analyze a client’s situation and recommend the best strategies for their specific needs and goals. Ultimately, the client has the final say in how their assets are managed.”

He said he and his team are “excited about our next era of growth.”

“We’re growing fast, and we’re able to go to the next level now that we have a great team in place,” Spiehs said.

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call 308-675-1385 or check online at https://spiehswm.com/