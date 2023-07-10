Boutique 29eleven has moved from its Railside location to a new home at 3341 W. State St. next to Big Apple Bagels.

The new location officially opened on Wednesday, July 5 .

Boutique 29eleven is a successful boutique that started in St. Paul in the summer of 2019. Carrie Kavan and Tiffany Curry are its owners.

Both Kavan and Curry had years of experience in the jewelry business before launching their first location.

They worked for a direct selling company, Premier Designs, for 29 years before the company closed in 2019.

But Kavan and Curry continued to pursue their passion.

In the summer of 2019, Kavan and Curry decided to launch their first boutique location in St. Paul, followed by Albion in the fall of 2020.

Recognizing a decline in the number of places for women to shop in Grand Island, they saw an opportunity to fulfill a need in the community.

In March 2022, they opened their boutique in Grand Island’s Railside District, offering trendy styles for women of all ages and sizes.

Kavan and Curry said expanding to Grand Island meant the boutique had to provide a greater variety of styles to cater to all women.

They increased their business casual selections, making it a trendy place for working women to shop. They also added a gifts and accessories section, including items like Bibles, devotionals, journals and other finds.

“We felt like there was a huge need and Boutique 29eleven could meet that need,” Curry said.

Their to decision to relocate was motivated by the expansion plans of their landlord at their Railside location.

With the need to find a new space, Kavan and Curry knew it had to be close to Highway 281, near the new shopping development.

“We feel very blessed to have found a location in a thriving area,” Kavan said.

She said being just north of the new shopping and business development is crucial.

Kavan and Curry said the new location brings the opportunity to be part of a bustling retail and restaurant area, ensuring that customers can easily stop by while patronizing other nearby businesses.

“This prime spot will help grow the boutique’s customer base and increase its visibility,” Kavan said.

As for the future plans of Boutique 29eleven, Kavan and Curry said they aim to continue growing their business with their three physical store locations in Grand Island, St. Paul and Albion; pop-up travel trailer; and strong online presence.

“We provide a personal shopping experience with style expertise offered to each and every guest to elevate their personal styles,” Curry said.

They encourage customers to download their free app, Boutique 29eleven NE, which provides live notifications of new arrivals and exclusive sales.

What sets Boutique 29eleven apart is its business philosophy rooted in faith.

Kavan and Curry named their store after their favorite Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11, which speaks of God’s plans for a prosperous future.

They base their business decisions and interactions on this verse, aiming to provide both great fashion and a warm, encouraging, and loving experience for every customer.

With their new location, Kavan and Curry aim to grow the boutique’s customer base and continue offering a unique and special shopping experience.