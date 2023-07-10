SUNHEAT’s annual golf tournament is known as one of the largest and most philanthropic events in the tri-cities.

Past recipients of tournament proceeds have benefited The GRACE Foundation, Central Nebraska Humane Society, Tom and Nancy Osborne’s TeamMates Mentoring Program, #NebraskaStrong flood relief, individuals in need, and many others.

This year’s “paw-some donee,” Start Over Rover, is a no-kill animal rescue organization located in Hastings, whose mission is to rescue, provide sanctuary, apply medical treatment, sterilization, and rehabilitate abandoned, abused, or neglected animals.

The SUNHEAT Open is an 18-hole four-person scramble golf tournament. A few of the side games played are golf pong, polish horseshoes, cornhole, speed golf and a putting challenge featuring the loop-the-loop from Ande’s Isle of Fun from our beloved Skate Island. New attractions to test golfers’ skills for 2023 include a water balloon toss as well as a chance to dunk a local celebrity.

The event is planned for Friday, Aug 4, at Centura Hills Golf Club in Cairo, with registration at noon and tee-off at 1 p.m. The cost for this event $95 per person or $380 per team. This includes 18 holes of golf, a riding cart, a hamburger dinner, snacks/water/PowerAde, a “special drink” coupon and a chance for one of many flag prizes and raffle items. There will be an awards presentation and dinner directly after golf outside of the clubhouse.

Anticipation for the event builds according to Josh Rookstool, president of the family-owned and operated business.

“It seems I start to get calls as soon as the course thaws out for the season,” he said. “We have volunteers and community members who come back year after year to help support local charities and make a financial impact on their bottom line. It is just an added bonus to see everyone out on the course having a blast.

“Last year with the proceeds and help of our sponsors, golfers, and staff, SUNHEAT International raised funding for food gift cards and a back-to-school pizza party for over 100 bigs and littles in the community for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska.”

For those who want to help out but can’t participate in the event, Start Over Rover is always in need of dog and cat treats, food, toys and litter. Donations can be dropped off from 8 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3720 Arch Ave. in Grand Island.

For more information on participating in this event as a golfer, a volunteer or to donate towards the cause, contact Haley Wiemers at SUNHEAT International, 308-382-8137 or email haley@sunheat.com.