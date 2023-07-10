To help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and keep local youth connected, UScellular has donated 50 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the YWCA of Grand Island. This donation is worth $56,300 as part of the company’s After School Access Project.

Currently, more than 40 million people in the United States lack reliable access to high-speed internet. This leads to an issue known as the “homework gap” among youth who lack proper internet access. UScellular’s After School Access Project provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education.

“The success of students in the communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular,” said Monique Moore, UScellular’s director of sales and operations for Nebraska and central Iowa. “Connecting people and communities is our mission, and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”

UScellular has donated 1,240 hotspots worth nearly $1.8 million to Nebraska nonprofit organizations since the After School Access Project launched in January 2021.

Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. The hotspots provided through the After School Access Project connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for youth.

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities.

Since 2009, UScellular has donated nearly $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.

For more information about the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.