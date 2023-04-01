Saturday and Sunday will be busy at Stuhr Museum. Here’s what’s happening:

– Easter Egg-stravaganza, third annual, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Easter Bunny is pretty busy this time of year, so the folks at Stuhr have enlisted the help of their very own Easter Bison to hide more than 2,000 eggs — more than twice as many as in the past — for the kiddos to find across the Stuhr Museum grounds.

Participants will be divided into three age groups for the egg hunt: children 3 years old and younger at 1:30 p.m. by the grass around the Stuhr Building; ages 4-8, 1:45 p.m., Arbor area near the Fonner Rotunda; and ages 9-12, 1:45 p.m., opposite end of the Arbor, stretching to the Road Ranche area. Bring your own basket or sack.

Following the egg hunt, participants can get their pictures taken with the Easter Bison, play games in the Arbor, explore Railroad Town and take in the final days of the Wings Over the Platte Exhibit in the Stuhr Building.

Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12 or free for kids 5 years old and younger. Families who receive food assistance through SNAP or WIC can show their card to receive admission for $3 per person (ages 6 and older) through Stuhr’s partnership with Museums for All.

— Wings Over the Platte Art Exhibition and Sale last day, Sunday. The closing reception will include a program, “The Spirit of the Sandhill Crane: Art Song and the Science of Mother Nature,” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and feature a panel discussion with artist Mary Vaughan, songwriter Emily Dunbar, birder and pastor Paul Dunbar and scientist Dave Baasch from the Crane Trust.

— Railroad Town will be open from noon to 4 p.m. each day in a special spring preview. Limited sites will be open each day; however, visitors can expect to find costumed historical interpreters in the Lesher House and various trade sites around the town.

— Horse teams will be plowing the field near the Cleary Farm in preparation for the Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking Contest planned for later this fall at the museum. Visitors are welcome to watch the teams work, but there will not be a formal program accompanying the demonstration.

The best times to see these demonstrations will be Saturday afternoon and Sunday. (Additional teams will also be on hand the following Saturday, April 8, to finish the job, but exact times are not known for that day yet.)

For more information about any of the happenings at Stuhr Museum, check online at www.stuhrmusuem.org.