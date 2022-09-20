Butterfly release to support Grand Island area residents touched by cancer

GRACE Cancer Foundation, CHI Health St. Francis and Nebraska Cancer Specialists invite the community to join them as hope takes flight at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Stolley Park Flower Garden, 2103 W. Stolley Park Road.

The inaugural Wings of Hope Butterfly Release will celebrate survivors, honor those battling the disease and remember those lost to cancer.

The cancer community believes butterflies are proof that you can emerge from darkness with beauty, grace and strength.

Matthew Lohmeier, cancer survivor and director of pastoral care for CHI Health St. Francis, will share a brief welcome before the ceremonial release. Refreshments will be served.

This family-friendly event is free to the public.