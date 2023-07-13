Grand Island-GRACE Cancer Foundation, CHI Health St. Francis and Nebraska Cancer Specialists invite the community to join them as hope takes flight at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Stolley Park Flower Garden, 2103 W. Stolley Park Road.

The second annual Wings of Hope Butterfly Release will celebrate survivors, honor those battling the disease and remember those lost to cancer.

The cancer community believes butterflies are proof that you can emerge from darkness with beauty, grace and strength.

This family-friendly event is free to the public and will feature a brief welcome before the ceremonial butterfly release. Refreshments will be served.

Participants must register by Aug. 7 at www.eventbrite.com to reserve a butterfly to be released.