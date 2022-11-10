By the numbers: Adams County

Adams County
3rd Congressional District
Adrian Smith (R); 7,260
David J. Else (D); 2,160
Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 679
Governor
Jim Pillen (R); 6,952
Carol Blood (D); 2,807
Scott Zimmerman (L); 455
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R); 7,959
State Treasurer
John Murante (R); 7,357
Katrina Tomsen (L); 1,963
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R); 7,597
Larry Bolinger (NOW); 1,918
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R); 7,530
Gene Siadek (L); 1,045
L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 1,106
Public Service Commissioner
District 4
Eric Kamler (R); 7,732
County Commissioner
District 1
Michael Stromer (R); 925
County Commissioner
District 3
Lee Hogan (R); 1,000
County Commissioner
District 5
Tim Reams (R); 707
County Commissioner
District 7
D. Joe Patterson (R); 1,163
County Assessor
Jackie Russell (R); 8,028
County Attorney
Donna Fegler Daiss (R); 7,766
County Clerk
Ramona R. Thomas (R); 8,110
Clerk of District Court
Amanda L. Bauer (R); 7,940
Register of Deeds
Byron J. Morrow (R); 6,160
Rachel Ormsby (D); 3,663
County Sheriff
John Rust (R); 8,361
County Surveyor
Joshua E. Grummert (D); 5,596
County Treasurer
Virginia L. Long (R); 7,889
State Board of Education
District 6
Sherry Jones; 5,331
Danielle Helzer; 3,392
Board of Regents
University of Nebraska
District 6
Paul R. Kenney; 4,323
Julie Hehnke; 3,572
Supreme Court Chief Justice
Judge Michael G. Heavican
Yes; 6,222
No; 1,732
Supreme Court District 6
Judge John R. Fruedenberg
Yes; 6,009
No; 1,701
Court of Appeals
District 6
Judge Frankie J. Moore
Yes; 5,969
No; 1,607
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge Daniel R. Fridrich
Yes; 5,954
No; 1,605
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge James R. Coe
Yes; 5,923
No; 1,646
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge John R. Hoffert
Yes; 5,952
No; 1,575
County Court District 10
Judge Timothy E. Hoeft
Yes; 6,189
No; 1,435
Central Community College
Board of Governors District 1
Diane R. Keller; 6,761
Little Blue NRD
Subdistrict 1
Glen A. Bonifas; 1,693
John C. Nelson; 784
Little Blue NRD
Subdistrict 2
Brent Hoops; 1,033
Little Blue NRD
Subdistrict 3
Glen Bredthauer; 451
Little Blue NRD
Subdistrict 4
Warren Taylor; 1,120
Little Blue NRD
Subdistrict 5
Aaron Paus; 865
Little Blue NRD
Subdistrict 6
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 44
Little Blue NRD
At Large
Russell Ochsner; 5,953
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 1
Larry K. Moore; 348
Kevin W. Peterson; 364
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 2
Douglas Dickinson; 721
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 3
Bill Stahly; 716
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 4
Paul D. Weiss; 450
Ben Heath; 249
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 5
Micheal D. Nuss; 345
Neal Hoff; 588
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 6
Bill Kuehner; 731
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 7
Ronda L. Rich; 399
Anthony J. Bohaty; 356
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 8
Matthew Perry; 708
Upper Big Blue NRD
At Large
Eugene R. Ulmer; 377
Teresa Otte; 353
Dawson Public Power District
Buffalo Subdivision
David Dwiggins; 0
Mary E. Wroblewski; 1
South Central PPD
Subdivision 3
Jim Hoffman; 89
Southern Public Power District
Subdivision 3
Arlon Jacobitz; 1,684
Educational Service Unit 9
District 1
Debra Adams; 771
Educational Service Unit 9
District 3
Scott B. Boyles; 15
Educational Service Unit 9
District 5
Danna Wolford; 1,665
Educational Service Unit 9
District 7
Rhonda Fleischer; 939
Educational Service Unit 10
District 5
Marilyn P. Bohn; 1
Board of Education
Hastings School
Jodi Graves; 2,486
Becky Sullivan; 3,500
Stacie Widhelm; 2,946
Shay Burk; 2,111
Brady Rhodes; 2,289
Andrew McCarty; 2,735
Mark Montague; 2,045
David Hughes; 2,342
Board of Education
Lawrence/Nelson
Colby Fox; 0
David A. Ochsner; 0
Alicia D. Kucera; 2
David J. Theer; 2
Ryan Schroer; 1
Cole Epley; 1
Board of Education
Blue Hill
Jodi Bunner; 49
Marisa L’Heureux; 52
Megan Ockinga; 75
Jacob Bachman; 75
Board of Education
Minden
Justin Glanzer; 1
Rusty Rhynalds; 1
Kevin Raun; 1
Board of Education
Sandy Creek
Dustin Schoneberg; 7
Brian Shaw; 14
Chadwick Dane; 10
Laurie Kohmetscher; 8
Sara R. Hemberger; 14
Board of Education
Shelton
Levi C. Rogers; 0
Lisa Stewart; 1
Emmy Power; 1
Dana Tompkin; 1
Board of Education
Doniphan/Trumbull
Stephanie J. Roach; 58
John Schultz; 56
Amanda Groff; 57
Board of Education
Adams Central
David Johnson; 1,196
Greg Mucklow; 1,199
Tim O’Dey; 1,456
Derek Uhrmacher; 1,290
Board of Education
Kenesaw
Tonya Hansen; 297
Katheryn Schneider; 370
Troy Legg; 319
Nathan Haahr; 279
Brett Kleier; 199
Board of Education
Silver Lake
Alan Bonifas; 209
Leon Lutkemeier; 147
Dennis Timm; 137
Brian Karr; 197
Eric Parr; 202
Hastings City Council
Ward 1
Ginny Skutnik; 479
Steven Wayne Huntley; 631
Hastings City Council
Ward 2
Trent Meyer; 780
Brent Consbruck; 1,259
Hastings City Council
Ward 3
Chuck Rosenberg; 939
Marc Rowan; 1,117
Hastings City Council
Ward 4
Matt Fong; 884
Roger Harper; 713
Prosser Village Board
Laura Grieser; 37
Kenesaw Village Board
Lawney Knuth; 297
Jeff Higel; 249
Juniata Village Board
Jennifer A. Uldrich; 167
Randall Ford; 156
Ayr Village Board
Randal Kort; 29
Kirk Shestak; 27
Brent Vorderstrasse; 23
Roseland Village Board
Scott Timm; 65
Danny Trausch; 81
Holstein Village Board
Donna Fisher; 55
Keith D. Klein; 42
Amendment No. 1
Develop Air Service
For; 7,880
Against; 1,575
Initiative Measure 432
Voter ID Requirement
For; 7,307
Against; 2,806
Initiative Measure 433
Increase Minimum Wage
For; 5,332
Against; 4,762