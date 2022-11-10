 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
By the numbers: Adams County

Election 2022

Many wear their “I Voted” sticker with pride after casting a ballot.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

Adams County

3rd Congressional District

Adrian Smith (R); 7,260

David J. Else (D); 2,160

Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 679

Governor

Jim Pillen (R); 6,952

Carol Blood (D); 2,807

Scott Zimmerman (L); 455

Secretary of State

Bob Evnen (R); 7,959

State Treasurer

John Murante (R); 7,357

Katrina Tomsen (L); 1,963

Attorney General

Mike Hilgers (R); 7,597

Larry Bolinger (NOW); 1,918

Auditor of Public Accounts

Mike Foley (R); 7,530

Gene Siadek (L); 1,045

L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 1,106

Public Service Commissioner

District 4

Eric Kamler (R); 7,732

County Commissioner

District 1

Michael Stromer (R); 925

County Commissioner

District 3

Lee Hogan (R); 1,000

County Commissioner

District 5

Tim Reams (R); 707

County Commissioner

District 7

D. Joe Patterson (R); 1,163

County Assessor

Jackie Russell (R); 8,028

County Attorney

Donna Fegler Daiss (R); 7,766

County Clerk

Ramona R. Thomas (R); 8,110

Clerk of District Court

Amanda L. Bauer (R); 7,940

Register of Deeds

Byron J. Morrow (R); 6,160

Rachel Ormsby (D); 3,663

County Sheriff

John Rust (R); 8,361

County Surveyor

Joshua E. Grummert (D); 5,596

County Treasurer

Virginia L. Long (R); 7,889

State Board of Education

District 6

Sherry Jones; 5,331

Danielle Helzer; 3,392

Board of Regents

University of Nebraska

District 6

Paul R. Kenney; 4,323

Julie Hehnke; 3,572

Supreme Court Chief Justice

Judge Michael G. Heavican

Yes; 6,222

No; 1,732

Supreme Court District 6

Judge John R. Fruedenberg

Yes; 6,009

No; 1,701

Court of Appeals

District 6

Judge Frankie J. Moore

Yes; 5,969

No; 1,607

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge Daniel R. Fridrich

Yes; 5,954

No; 1,605

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge James R. Coe

Yes; 5,923

No; 1,646

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge John R. Hoffert

Yes; 5,952

No; 1,575

County Court District 10

Judge Timothy E. Hoeft

Yes; 6,189

No; 1,435

Central Community College

Board of Governors District 1

Diane R. Keller; 6,761

Little Blue NRD

Subdistrict 1

Glen A. Bonifas; 1,693

John C. Nelson; 784

Little Blue NRD

Subdistrict 2

Brent Hoops; 1,033

Little Blue NRD

Subdistrict 3

Glen Bredthauer; 451

Little Blue NRD

Subdistrict 4

Warren Taylor; 1,120

Little Blue NRD

Subdistrict 5

Aaron Paus; 865

Little Blue NRD

Subdistrict 6

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 44

Little Blue NRD

At Large

Russell Ochsner; 5,953

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 1

Larry K. Moore; 348

Kevin W. Peterson; 364

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 2

Douglas Dickinson; 721

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 3

Bill Stahly; 716

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 4

Paul D. Weiss; 450

Ben Heath; 249

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 5

Micheal D. Nuss; 345

Neal Hoff; 588

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 6

Bill Kuehner; 731

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 7

Ronda L. Rich; 399

Anthony J. Bohaty; 356

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 8

Matthew Perry; 708

Upper Big Blue NRD

At Large

Eugene R. Ulmer; 377

Teresa Otte; 353

Dawson Public Power District

Buffalo Subdivision

David Dwiggins; 0

Mary E. Wroblewski; 1

South Central PPD

Subdivision 3

Jim Hoffman; 89

Southern Public Power District

Subdivision 3

Arlon Jacobitz; 1,684

Educational Service Unit 9

District 1

Debra Adams; 771

Educational Service Unit 9

District 3

Scott B. Boyles; 15

Educational Service Unit 9

District 5

Danna Wolford; 1,665

Educational Service Unit 9

District 7

Rhonda Fleischer; 939

Educational Service Unit 10

District 5

Marilyn P. Bohn; 1

Board of Education

Hastings School

Jodi Graves; 2,486

Becky Sullivan; 3,500

Stacie Widhelm; 2,946

Shay Burk; 2,111

Brady Rhodes; 2,289

Andrew McCarty; 2,735

Mark Montague; 2,045

David Hughes; 2,342

Board of Education

Lawrence/Nelson

Colby Fox; 0

David A. Ochsner; 0

Alicia D. Kucera; 2

David J. Theer; 2

Ryan Schroer; 1

Cole Epley; 1

Board of Education

Blue Hill

Jodi Bunner; 49

Marisa L’Heureux; 52

Megan Ockinga; 75

Jacob Bachman; 75

Board of Education

Minden

Justin Glanzer; 1

Rusty Rhynalds; 1

Kevin Raun; 1

Board of Education

Sandy Creek

Dustin Schoneberg; 7

Brian Shaw; 14

Chadwick Dane; 10

Laurie Kohmetscher; 8

Sara R. Hemberger; 14

Board of Education

Shelton

Levi C. Rogers; 0

Lisa Stewart; 1

Emmy Power; 1

Dana Tompkin; 1

Board of Education

Doniphan/Trumbull

Stephanie J. Roach; 58

John Schultz; 56

Amanda Groff; 57

Board of Education

Adams Central

David Johnson; 1,196

Greg Mucklow; 1,199

Tim O’Dey; 1,456

Derek Uhrmacher; 1,290

Board of Education

Kenesaw

Tonya Hansen; 297

Katheryn Schneider; 370

Troy Legg; 319

Nathan Haahr; 279

Brett Kleier; 199

Board of Education

Silver Lake

Alan Bonifas; 209

Leon Lutkemeier; 147

Dennis Timm; 137

Brian Karr; 197

Eric Parr; 202

Hastings City Council

Ward 1

Ginny Skutnik; 479

Steven Wayne Huntley; 631

Hastings City Council

Ward 2

Trent Meyer; 780

Brent Consbruck; 1,259

Hastings City Council

Ward 3

Chuck Rosenberg; 939

Marc Rowan; 1,117

Hastings City Council

Ward 4

Matt Fong; 884

Roger Harper; 713

Prosser Village Board

Laura Grieser; 37

Kenesaw Village Board

Lawney Knuth; 297

Jeff Higel; 249

Juniata Village Board

Jennifer A. Uldrich; 167

Randall Ford; 156

Ayr Village Board

Randal Kort; 29

Kirk Shestak; 27

Brent Vorderstrasse; 23

Roseland Village Board

Scott Timm; 65

Danny Trausch; 81

Holstein Village Board

Donna Fisher; 55

Keith D. Klein; 42

Amendment No. 1

Develop Air Service

For; 7,880

Against; 1,575

Initiative Measure 432

Voter ID Requirement

For; 7,307

Against; 2,806

Initiative Measure 433

Increase Minimum Wage

For; 5,332

Against; 4,762

