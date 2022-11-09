By the numbers: Hall County

Hall County
3rd Congressional District
Adrian Smith (R); 10,690
David J. Else (D); 3,260
Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 929
Governor
Jim Pillen (R); 10,143
Carol Blood (D); 4,107
Scott Zimmerman (L); 791
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R); 12,028
State Treasurer
John Murante (R); 10,828
Katrina Tomsen (L); 3,023
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R); 11,280
Larry Bolinger (NOW); 2,813
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R); 11,164
Gene Siadek (L); 1,634
L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 1,550
Public Service Commissioner
District 5
Kevin Stocker (R); 11,847
Hall County Attorney
Marty Klein (R); 12,235
Hall County Clerk
Marla J. Conley (R;) 12,373
Hall County Assessor/
Register of Deeds
Kristi Wold (R); 12,125
Hall County Treasurer
Alaina Verplank (R); 12,523
Hall County Sheriff
Rick Conrad (R); 12,358
Clerk of District Court
Jennifer Poppen (R); 12,183
Hall County Surveyor
Scott A. Peters (R); 11,998
County Commissioner
District 1
Butch Hurst (R); 1,644
County Commissioner
District 3
Scott Sorensen (R); 2,503
County Commissioner
District 5
Jane Jeffries Richardson (R); 1,419
County Commissioner
District 7
Ron Peterson (R); 1,905
Legislative District 34
Loren Lippincott; 3,214
Michael Reimers; 1,959
State Board of Education
District 6
Sherry Jones; 8,938
Danielle Helzer; 4,657
Board of Regents
University of Nebraska
District 6
Paul R. Kenney; 4,860
Julie Hehnke; 8,094
Supreme Court Chief Justice
Judge Michael G. Heavican
Yes; 9,955
No; 2,384
Court of Appeals
District 5
Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr.
Yes; 9,784
No; 2,261
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge Daniel R. Fridrich
Yes; 9,587
No; 2,284
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge James R. Coe
Yes; 9,569
No; 2,358
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge John R. Hoffert
Yes; 9,472
No; 2,298
District Court District 9
Judge Andrew C. Butler
Yes; 9,629
No; 2,162
District Court District 9
Judge Ryan C. Carson
Yes; 9,502
No; 2,147
Hall County Airport Authority
Brian Quandt; 11,605
Hall County Weed Board
Kelly Markham; 8,781
Wayne E. Foster; 8,445
Central Community College
Board of Governors District 4
Dan Quick; 11,645
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 4
Ryan Kegley; 219
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 4
Lon Bohn; 216
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 6
Jerry J. Milner; 3,505
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 7
Ed Stoltenberg; 2,900
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 8
Alicia Haussler; 1,690
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 9
Edward A. Kyes; 661
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 10
Charles R. Maser; 2,149
Central Platte NRD
At Large
Keith A. Ostermeier; 10,918
Lower Loup NRD
Subdistrict 3
Rollie Amsberry; 1
Lower Loup NRD
At Large
N. Richard Nadenfeldt, 1
Dawson Public Power District
Buffalo Subdivision
David Dwiggins; 2
Mary E. Wroblewski; 1
Southern Public Power District
Subdivision 4, Two Year Term
Robert Kieborz; 1,980
Southern Public Power District
Subdivision 4, Six Year Term
Curtis D. Rohrich; 2,022
Howard Greeley Rural PPD
Subdivison 5
Steve L. Wissing; 22
Educational Service Unit 9
District 1
Debra Adams; 12
Educational Service Unit 10
District 1
Dale Naprstek; 67
Educational Service Unit 10
District 3
Kay Grimminger; 2,931
Educational Service Unit 10
District 5
Marilyn P. Bohn; 829
Board of Education
Grand Island District 2A
Dan Brosz; 1,730
John D. Pedrosa Jr.; 935
Terry A. Brown; 1,956
Josh Sikes; 2,097
Amanda Wilson; 1,983
Board of Education
Grand Island District 2B
Tim Mayfield; 1,153
Hank McFarland (By Petition); 2,303
Board of Education
Grand Island District 2C
Carlos A. Barcenas Jr.; 646
Katherine Mauldin; 964
Samuel Harris; 784
Eric Garcia-Mendez; 841
Board of Education
Northwest, District 82
Dan Leiser; 501
Zach Mader; 584
Robin L. Schutt; 429
Bill Buettner; 359
Board of Education
Wood River Rural
Crystal Stutzman; 488
Blanca Rodriguez; 431
Nathan Brabec; 385
Nick Rennau; 449
Dylan Gill; 487
Myriah Leisher; 118
Board of Education
Doniphan/Trumbull District 126
Stephanie J. Roach; 577
John Schultz; 573
Amanda Groff; 537
Douglas Rader; 5
Board of Education
Centura District 100 Ward I
Garrod D. Luhn; 94
Michelle Caspersen; 63
Louise Mohanna; 3
Board of Education
Centura District 100 Ward II
Sandra Davis; 19
Board of Education
Centura District 100 Ward III
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 123
Board of Education
Adams Central District 90
David Johnson; 0
Greg Mucklow; 0
Tim O’Dey; 0
Derek Uhrmacher; 0
Board of Education
Aurora District 4-R
Tyler Stark; 0
Pat Shaw; 1
Chad Svoboda; 0
Cyndi Muilenburg; 1
Tessa P. Stevens; 1
Board of Education
Shelton District 19
Levi C. Rogers; 19
Lisa Stewart; 21
Emmy Power; 19
Dana Tompkin; 23
Board of Education
Kenesaw District 3
Tonya Hansen; 6
Katheryn Schneider; 16
Troy Legg; 4
Nathan Haahr; 4
Brett Kleier; 12
Grand Island Mayor
Roger G. Steele; 5,705
Doug Brown; 5,248
Grand Island City Council
Ward 1
Jack Sheard; 2,589
Grand Island City Council
Ward 2
Maggie Mendoza; 1,427
Patrick Birkel; 1,178
Grand Island City Council
Ward 3
Jason E. Conley; 616
Joel Holling; 449
Grand Island City Council
Ward 4
Mitchell Nickerson; 474
Jodi Moore; 415
Grand Island City Council
Ward 5
Adam Condon; 776
Douglas Lanfear; 972
Wood River City Council
Ward 1
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 12
Wood River City Council
Ward 2
Heather Rotter; 74
Wood River City Council
Ward 3
Michael Rennau; 100
Economic Development Program
Yes; 7,455
No; 3,410
Doniphan Village Board
Lori C. Fisher; 151
Robbi Drake; 96
Nick Olson; 115
Alda Village Board
Linda L. Thompson; 115
Jerry Bond; 122
Cairo Village Board
Gordon Sorensen; 228
Matthew Bellamy; 227
Amendment No. 1
Develop Air Service
For; 11,961
Against; 2,169
Initiative Measure 432
Voter ID Requirement
For; 11,251
Against; 3,668
Initiative Measure 433
Increase Minimum Wage
For; 7,840
Against; 7,141