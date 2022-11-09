 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

By the numbers: Hall County

  • 0

Hall County

3rd Congressional District

Adrian Smith (R); 10,690

David J. Else (D); 3,260

Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 929

Governor

Jim Pillen (R); 10,143

Carol Blood (D); 4,107

Scott Zimmerman (L); 791

Secretary of State

Bob Evnen (R); 12,028

State Treasurer

John Murante (R); 10,828

Katrina Tomsen (L); 3,023

Attorney General

Mike Hilgers (R); 11,280

Larry Bolinger (NOW); 2,813

Auditor of Public Accounts

Mike Foley (R); 11,164

Gene Siadek (L); 1,634

L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 1,550

Public Service Commissioner

District 5

Kevin Stocker (R); 11,847

Hall County Attorney

Marty Klein (R); 12,235

Hall County Clerk

Marla J. Conley (R;) 12,373

Hall County Assessor/

Register of Deeds

Kristi Wold (R); 12,125

Hall County Treasurer

Alaina Verplank (R); 12,523

Hall County Sheriff

Rick Conrad (R); 12,358

Clerk of District Court

Jennifer Poppen (R); 12,183

Hall County Surveyor

Scott A. Peters (R); 11,998

County Commissioner

District 1

Butch Hurst (R); 1,644

County Commissioner

District 3

Scott Sorensen (R); 2,503

County Commissioner

District 5

Jane Jeffries Richardson (R); 1,419

County Commissioner

District 7

Ron Peterson (R); 1,905

Legislative District 34

Loren Lippincott; 3,214

Michael Reimers; 1,959

State Board of Education

District 6

Sherry Jones; 8,938

Danielle Helzer; 4,657

Board of Regents

University of Nebraska

District 6

Paul R. Kenney; 4,860

Julie Hehnke; 8,094

Supreme Court Chief Justice

Judge Michael G. Heavican

Yes; 9,955

No; 2,384

Court of Appeals

District 5

Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr.

Yes; 9,784

No; 2,261

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge Daniel R. Fridrich

Yes; 9,587

No; 2,284

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge James R. Coe

Yes; 9,569

No; 2,358

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge John R. Hoffert

Yes; 9,472

No; 2,298

District Court District 9

Judge Andrew C. Butler

Yes; 9,629

No; 2,162

District Court District 9

Judge Ryan C. Carson

Yes; 9,502

No; 2,147

Hall County Airport Authority

Brian Quandt; 11,605

Hall County Weed Board

Kelly Markham; 8,781

Wayne E. Foster; 8,445

Central Community College

Board of Governors District 4

Dan Quick; 11,645

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 4

Ryan Kegley; 219

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 4

Lon Bohn; 216

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 6

Jerry J. Milner; 3,505

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 7

Ed Stoltenberg; 2,900

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 8

Alicia Haussler; 1,690

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 9

Edward A. Kyes; 661

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 10

Charles R. Maser; 2,149

Central Platte NRD

At Large

Keith A. Ostermeier; 10,918

Lower Loup NRD

Subdistrict 3

Rollie Amsberry; 1

Lower Loup NRD

At Large

N. Richard Nadenfeldt, 1

Dawson Public Power District

Buffalo Subdivision

David Dwiggins; 2

Mary E. Wroblewski; 1

Southern Public Power District

Subdivision 4, Two Year Term

Robert Kieborz; 1,980

Southern Public Power District

Subdivision 4, Six Year Term

Curtis D. Rohrich; 2,022

Howard Greeley Rural PPD

Subdivison 5

Steve L. Wissing; 22

Educational Service Unit 9

District 1

Debra Adams; 12

Educational Service Unit 10

District 1

Dale Naprstek; 67

Educational Service Unit 10

District 3

Kay Grimminger; 2,931

Educational Service Unit 10

District 5

Marilyn P. Bohn; 829

Board of Education

Grand Island District 2A

Dan Brosz; 1,730

John D. Pedrosa Jr.; 935

Terry A. Brown; 1,956

Josh Sikes; 2,097

Amanda Wilson; 1,983

Board of Education

Grand Island District 2B

Tim Mayfield; 1,153

Hank McFarland (By Petition); 2,303

Board of Education

Grand Island District 2C

Carlos A. Barcenas Jr.; 646

Katherine Mauldin; 964

Samuel Harris; 784

Eric Garcia-Mendez; 841

Board of Education

Northwest, District 82

Dan Leiser; 501

Zach Mader; 584

Robin L. Schutt; 429

Bill Buettner; 359

Board of Education

Wood River Rural 

Crystal Stutzman; 488

Blanca Rodriguez; 431

Nathan Brabec; 385

Nick Rennau; 449

Dylan Gill; 487

Myriah Leisher; 118

Board of Education

Doniphan/Trumbull District 126

Stephanie J. Roach; 577

John Schultz; 573

Amanda Groff; 537

Douglas Rader; 5

Board of Education

Centura District 100 Ward I

Garrod D. Luhn; 94

Michelle Caspersen; 63

Louise Mohanna; 3

Board of Education

Centura District 100 Ward II

Sandra Davis; 19

Board of Education

Centura District 100 Ward III

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 123

Board of Education

Adams Central District 90

David Johnson; 0

Greg Mucklow; 0

Tim O’Dey; 0

Derek Uhrmacher; 0

Board of Education

Aurora District 4-R

Tyler Stark; 0

Pat Shaw; 1

Chad Svoboda; 0

Cyndi Muilenburg; 1

Tessa P. Stevens; 1

Board of Education

Shelton District 19

Levi C. Rogers; 19

Lisa Stewart; 21

Emmy Power; 19

Dana Tompkin; 23

Board of Education

Kenesaw District 3

Tonya Hansen; 6

Katheryn Schneider; 16

Troy Legg; 4

Nathan Haahr; 4

Brett Kleier; 12

Grand Island Mayor

Roger G. Steele; 5,705

Doug Brown; 5,248

Grand Island City Council

Ward 1

Jack Sheard; 2,589

Grand Island City Council

Ward 2

Maggie Mendoza; 1,427

Patrick Birkel; 1,178

Grand Island City Council

Ward 3

Jason E. Conley; 616

Joel Holling; 449

Grand Island City Council

Ward 4

Mitchell Nickerson; 474

Jodi Moore; 415

Grand Island City Council

Ward 5

Adam Condon; 776

Douglas Lanfear; 972

Wood River City Council

Ward 1

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 12

Wood River City Council

Ward 2

Heather Rotter; 74

Wood River City Council

Ward 3

Michael Rennau; 100

Economic Development Program

Yes; 7,455

No; 3,410

Doniphan Village Board

Lori C. Fisher; 151

Robbi Drake; 96

Nick Olson; 115

Alda Village Board

Linda L. Thompson; 115

Jerry Bond; 122

Cairo Village Board

Gordon Sorensen; 228

Matthew Bellamy; 227

Amendment No. 1

Develop Air Service

For; 11,961

Against; 2,169

Initiative Measure 432

Voter ID Requirement

For; 11,251

Against; 3,668

Initiative Measure 433

Increase Minimum Wage

For; 7,840

Against; 7,141

