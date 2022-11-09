By the numbers: Hamilton County

Hamilton County
3rd Congressional District
Adrian Smith (R); 3,143
David J. Else (D); 538
Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 238
Governor
Jim Pillen (R); 3,078
Carol Blood (D); 751
Scott Zimmerman (L); 181
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R); 3,297
State Treasurer
John Murante (R); 3,110
Katrina Tomsen (L); 607
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R); 3,269
Larry Bolinger (NOW); 537
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R); 3,213
Gene Siadek (L); 321
L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 307
Public Service Commissioner
District 4
Eric Kamler (R); 3,230
County Commissioner
District 1
Nicole Sabell (R); 723
County Commissioner
District 2
Richard Nelson (R); 713
County Commissioner
District 5
Francis D. McDonald (R); 813
County Assessor
Patricia E. Sandberg (R); 3,418
County Attorney
Douglas D. Dexter (R); 3,252
County Clerk
Jill M. DeMers (R); 3,427
Clerk of District Court
Wendy C. Dethlefs (R); 3,435
County Surveyor
Adam Goertzen (R); 3,368
County Treasurer
Joann M. Griffith (R); 3,492
County Sheriff
Jeromy McCoy (R); 3,465
Legislative District 34
Loren Lippincott; 2,576
Michael Reimers; 1,028
State Board of Education
District 5
Kirk Penner; 2,872
Helen Raikes; 989
Board of Regents
University of Nebraska
District 6
Paul R. Kenney; 1,613
Julie Hehnke; 1,545
Supreme Court Chief Justice
Judge Michael G. Heavican
Yes; 2,391
No; 626
Court of Appeals
District 5
Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr.
Yes; 2,324
No; 596
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge Daniel R. Fridrich
Yes; 2,238
No; 601
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge James R. Coe
Yes; 2,153
No; 642
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge John R. Hoffert
Yes; 2,180
No; 595
District Court District 5
Judge Christina M. Marroquin
Yes; 2,208
No; 596
County Court District 5
Judge Andrew R. Lange
Yes; 2,209
No; 571
County Court District 5
Judge C. Jo Petersen
Yes; 2,211
No; 591
County Court District 5
Judge Stephen R.W. Twiss
Yes; 2,225
No; 609
Central Community College
Board of Governors District 1
Diane R. Keller; 2,951
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 9
Edward A. Kyes; 186
Central Platte NRD
At Large
Keith A. Ostermeier; 173
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 1
Larry K. Moore; 1,171
Kevin W. Peterson; 1,262
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 2
Douglas Dickinson; 2,310
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 3
Bill Stahly; 2,291
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 4
Paul D. Weiss; 1,428
Ben Heath; 865
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 5
Micheal D. Nuss; 1,468
Neal Hoff; 863
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 6
Bill Kuehner; 2,644
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 7
Ronda L. Rich; 1,298
Anthony J. Bohaty; 1,411
Upper Big Blue NRD
Subdistrict 8
Matthew Perry; 2,333
Upper Big Blue NRD
At Large
Eugene R. Ulmer; 1,569
Teresa Otte; 1,010
Perennial Public Power District
At Large, Two Year Term
Matthew J. Clark; 50
Perennial Public Power District
At Large, Six Year Term
Steven L. Wright; 49
Polk County Rural PPD
Subdivision 1
Robert Lindburg; 12
South Central PPD
Subdivision 1
Neal Carpenter; 4
Southern Public Power District
Subdivision 6
Joe Gustafson; 1,494
Educational Service Unit 6
District 3
Jan Myers; 73
Board of Education
Aurora Public
Tyler Stark; 990
Pat Shaw; 1,420
Chad Svoboda; 1,770
Cyndi Muilenburg; 1,431
Tessa P. Stevens; 1,153
Board of Education
Central City Public
Charles “Chuck” Homolka; 117
Brent Kennedy; 107
Aaron Heins; 122
Board of Education
Doniphan/Trumbull Public
Stephanie J. Roach; 29
John Schultz; 32
Amanda Groff; 31
Board of Education
Giltner Public
Ross Lyon; 178
Nate Most; 266
Jamie Bendorf; 111
Brandon Hunnicutt; 135
Logan Rath; 232
Joel Hinrichs; 112
Board of Education
Hampton Public
Brian Litz; 231
Grant Dose; 258
Board of Education
Harvard Public
Kenneth L. Reutzel; 7
Alex Koehler; 4
Clint Schwenk; 7
Jody Novak; 9
Board of Education
Heartland Public
Ryan Goertzen; 70
Kent Allen; 58
Tammy L. Ott; 90
Jen Hiebner; 70
Board of Education
High Plains Community Public
Nathan Spurling; 84
Shane Van Pelt; 108
Megan Pike; 70
Board of Education
Sutton Public
Jerry Overturf; 7
Gwen A. Ochsner; 3
Jolene Griess; 16
Monica Shipman; 6
Mike Zoucha; 14
Aurora Mayor
Marlin Seeman; 1,434
Aurora Councilor Ward 1
Paul Lackore; 556
Aurora Councilor Ward 2
Dick Phillips; 346
Aurora Councilor Ward 3
Jacy Kenk; 144
Daniel R. Bartling; 320
Aurora Airport Authority
John C. Wilcox; 1,135
Kirk Reichardt; 1,008
Village of Giltner
Kyle Spotts; 169
Cody Nuss; 146
Village of Hampton
Kayla Gaughen; 124
James Parsley; 134
Nick Faller; 143
Village of Hordville
Matthew S. Means; 25
Carla J. Fowler; 33
Village of Marquette
Ruby Skidmore; 34
Ronda S. Cunningham; 30
Nicole Lynn Nelson; 49
Debbie Beckman; 42
Village of Phillips
Leslie D. Dana; 78
Jim Crawford; 71
Jason E. Fry; 77
Jordon Watson; 71
Village of Stockman
Berdon Kliewer; 15
Vivian Kliewer; 16
Amendment No. 1
Develop Air Service
For; 2,886
Against; 745
Initiative Measure 432
Voter ID Requirement
For; 3,135
Against; 860
Initiative Measure 433
Increase Minimum Wage
For; 1,709
Against; 2,290