By the numbers: Hamilton County

Election 2022

Grand Island residents exercised their right to vote on Tuesday. This man filled out his ballot at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

 JOSH SALMON photos, THE INDEPENDENT

Hamilton County

3rd Congressional District

Adrian Smith (R); 3,143

David J. Else (D); 538

Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 238

Governor

Jim Pillen (R); 3,078

Carol Blood (D); 751

Scott Zimmerman (L); 181

Secretary of State

Bob Evnen (R); 3,297

State Treasurer

John Murante (R); 3,110

Katrina Tomsen (L); 607

Attorney General

Mike Hilgers (R); 3,269

Larry Bolinger (NOW); 537

Auditor of Public Accounts

Mike Foley (R); 3,213

Gene Siadek (L); 321

L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 307

Public Service Commissioner

District 4

Eric Kamler (R); 3,230

County Commissioner

District 1

Nicole Sabell (R); 723

County Commissioner

District 2

Richard Nelson (R); 713

County Commissioner

District 5

Francis D. McDonald (R); 813

County Assessor

Patricia E. Sandberg (R); 3,418

County Attorney

Douglas D. Dexter (R); 3,252

County Clerk

Jill M. DeMers (R); 3,427

Clerk of District Court

Wendy C. Dethlefs (R); 3,435

County Surveyor

Adam Goertzen (R); 3,368

County Treasurer

Joann M. Griffith (R); 3,492

County Sheriff

Jeromy McCoy (R); 3,465

Legislative District 34

Loren Lippincott; 2,576

Michael Reimers; 1,028

State Board of Education

District 5

Kirk Penner; 2,872

Helen Raikes; 989

Board of Regents

University of Nebraska

District 6

Paul R. Kenney; 1,613

Julie Hehnke; 1,545

Supreme Court Chief Justice

Judge Michael G. Heavican

Yes; 2,391

No; 626

Court of Appeals

District 5

Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr.

Yes; 2,324

No; 596

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge Daniel R. Fridrich

Yes; 2,238

No; 601

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge James R. Coe

Yes; 2,153

No; 642

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge John R. Hoffert

Yes; 2,180

No; 595

District Court District 5

Judge Christina M. Marroquin

Yes; 2,208

No; 596

County Court District 5

Judge Andrew R. Lange

Yes; 2,209

No; 571

County Court District 5

Judge C. Jo Petersen

Yes; 2,211

No; 591

County Court District 5

Judge Stephen R.W. Twiss

Yes; 2,225

No; 609

Central Community College

Board of Governors District 1

Diane R. Keller; 2,951

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 9

Edward A. Kyes; 186

Central Platte NRD

At Large

Keith A. Ostermeier; 173

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 1

Larry K. Moore; 1,171

Kevin W. Peterson; 1,262

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 2

Douglas Dickinson; 2,310

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 3

Bill Stahly; 2,291

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 4

Paul D. Weiss; 1,428

Ben Heath; 865

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 5

Micheal D. Nuss; 1,468

Neal Hoff; 863

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 6

Bill Kuehner; 2,644

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 7

Ronda L. Rich; 1,298

Anthony J. Bohaty; 1,411

Upper Big Blue NRD

Subdistrict 8

Matthew Perry; 2,333

Upper Big Blue NRD

At Large

Eugene R. Ulmer; 1,569

Teresa Otte; 1,010

Perennial Public Power District

At Large, Two Year Term

Matthew J. Clark; 50

Perennial Public Power District

At Large, Six Year Term

Steven L. Wright; 49

Polk County Rural PPD

Subdivision 1

Robert Lindburg; 12

South Central PPD

Subdivision 1

Neal Carpenter; 4

Southern Public Power District

Subdivision 6

Joe Gustafson; 1,494

Educational Service Unit 6

District 3

Jan Myers; 73

Board of Education

Aurora Public

Tyler Stark; 990

Pat Shaw; 1,420

Chad Svoboda; 1,770

Cyndi Muilenburg; 1,431

Tessa P. Stevens; 1,153

Board of Education

Central City Public

Charles “Chuck” Homolka; 117

Brent Kennedy; 107

Aaron Heins; 122

Board of Education

Doniphan/Trumbull Public

Stephanie J. Roach; 29

John Schultz; 32

Amanda Groff; 31

Board of Education

Giltner Public

Ross Lyon; 178

Nate Most; 266

Jamie Bendorf; 111

Brandon Hunnicutt; 135

Logan Rath; 232

Joel Hinrichs; 112

Board of Education

Hampton Public

Brian Litz; 231

Grant Dose; 258

Board of Education

Harvard Public

Kenneth L. Reutzel; 7

Alex Koehler; 4

Clint Schwenk; 7

Jody Novak; 9

Board of Education

Heartland Public

Ryan Goertzen; 70

Kent Allen; 58

Tammy L. Ott; 90

Jen Hiebner; 70

Board of Education

High Plains Community Public

Nathan Spurling; 84

Shane Van Pelt; 108

Megan Pike; 70

Board of Education

Sutton Public

Jerry Overturf; 7

Gwen A. Ochsner; 3

Jolene Griess; 16

Monica Shipman; 6

Mike Zoucha; 14

Aurora Mayor

Marlin Seeman; 1,434

Aurora Councilor Ward 1

Paul Lackore; 556

Aurora Councilor Ward 2

Dick Phillips; 346

Aurora Councilor Ward 3

Jacy Kenk; 144

Daniel R. Bartling; 320

Aurora Airport Authority

John C. Wilcox; 1,135

Kirk Reichardt; 1,008

Village of Giltner

Kyle Spotts; 169

Cody Nuss; 146

Village of Hampton

Kayla Gaughen; 124

James Parsley; 134

Nick Faller; 143

Village of Hordville

Matthew S. Means; 25

Carla J. Fowler; 33

Village of Marquette

Ruby Skidmore; 34

Ronda S. Cunningham; 30

Nicole Lynn Nelson; 49

Debbie Beckman; 42

Village of Phillips

Leslie D. Dana; 78

Jim Crawford; 71

Jason E. Fry; 77

Jordon Watson; 71

Village of Stockman

Berdon Kliewer; 15

Vivian Kliewer; 16

Amendment No. 1

Develop Air Service

For; 2,886

Against; 745

Initiative Measure 432

Voter ID Requirement

For; 3,135

Against; 860

Initiative Measure 433

Increase Minimum Wage

For; 1,709

Against; 2,290

