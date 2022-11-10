By the numbers: Howard County

3rd Congressional District
Adrian Smith (R); 1,939
David J. Else (D); 323
Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 130
Governor
Jim Pillen (R); 1,853
Carol Blood (D); 442
Scott Zimmerman (L); 127
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R); 2,009
State Treasurer
John Murante (R); 1,873
Katrina Tomsen (L); 377
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R); 1,930
Larry Bolinger (NOW); 342
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R); 1,909
Gene Siadek (L); 221
L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 186
Public Service Commissioner
District 5
Kevin Stocker (R); 1,956
County Assessor
Neal Dethlefs (R) 2,063
County Attorney
David T. Schroeder (R); 1,796
County Clerk
Brenda L. Klanecky (R); 2,114
Commissioner District 1
David Boehle (D); 221
Jessie Urbanski (R); 575
Commissioner District 3
Kathy Hirschman (R); 694
County Sheriff
Tom Busch (R); 2,185
County Surveyor
Timothy John Aitken (D); 1,508
County Treasurer
Jackie Synowski (R); 2,281
State Board of Education
District 6
Sherry Jones; 1,384
Danielle Helzer; 752
Board of Regents
University of Nebraska
District 6
Paul R. Kenney; 913
Julie Hehnke; 978
Supreme Court Chief Justice
Judge Michael G. Heavican
Yes; 1,380
No; 483
Supreme Court District 6
Judge John R. Freudenberg
Yes; 1,356
No; 470
Court of Appeals District 6
Judge Frankie J. Moore
Yes; 1,344
No; 459
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge Daniel R. Fridrich
Yes; 1,334
No; 468
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge James R. Coe
Yes; 1,329
No; 472
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge John R. Hoffert
Yes; 1,326
No; 463
District Court District 8
Judge Karin Noakes
Yes; 1,416
No; 575
County Court District 8
Judge Tami Schendt
Yes; 1,377
No; 428
Central Community College
Board of Governors District 3
Roger P. Davis; 1,623
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 7
Ed Stoltenberg; 246
Central Platte NRD
At Large
Keith A. Ostermeier; 234
Lower Loup NRD
Subdistrict 3
Rollie Amsberry; 327
Lower Loup NRD
Subdistrict 4
Rick D. Vlach; 309
Lower Loup NRD
Subdistrict 5
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 156
Lower Loup NRD
At Large
N. Richard Hadenfeldt; 1,535
Howard Greeley Rural PPD
Subdivision 4
Dennis D. Sperling; 352
Brian Lukasiewicz; 633
Dan Scheer; 530
Troy Lukasiewicz; 390
Howard Greeley Rural PPD
Subdivision 5
Steve L. Wissing; 492
Loup Basin Reclamation District
Subdivision 1
Darwin R. Lee; 888
Loup Basin Reclamation District
Subdivision 2
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 22
Educational Service Unit 10
District 1
Dale Naprstek; 1,015
Educational Service Unit 10
District 5
Marilyn P. Bohn; 338
Board of Education
St. Paul School
Philip Thede; 882
Dan Scheer; 783
Kimberly Dugan; 662
Curt Dubas; 756
Board of Education
Centura Ward 1
Garrod D. Luhn; 128
Michelle Caspersen; 55
Board of Education
Centura Ward 2
Sandra Davis; 240
Board of Education
Central Valley District 60
Nicholas Shoemaker; 28
Ross Butcher; 25
Michael Rosander; 32
Board of Education
Elba District 47-0103
Terry A. Spilinek; 148
Board of Education
Loup City
Beverly Pop; 1
Jamie Lewandowski; 2
Wayne H. Klein; 1
Eric Kowalski; 4
Mike Krolikowski; 4
Kelli R. Loos; 2
Loraine P. Panowicz; 6
Board of Education
Northwest
Dan Leiser; 184
Zach Mader; 217
Robin L. Schutt; 158
Bill Buettner; 98
Board of Education
Palmer District 49
Kathy Wolf; 22
Heather Shotkoski; 29
Justin Valasek; 25
Heather J. Paulsen; 28
St. Paul Mayor
Joel M. Bergman; 451
Chuck Schmid; 303
St. Paul City Council
Bill Peters; 567
Katie Kowalski; 464
City of St. Paul
Increase Sales and Use Tax
From 1% to 1.5%
Yes; 535
No; 259
Boelus Village Board
Paul E. Janulewicz; 41
Joan Kapustka; 45
Cotesfield Village Board
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 18
Cushing Village Board
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 1
Dannebrog Village Board
Carol Schroeder; 52
Bob Carroll; 63
Albert R. Clark; 54
Elba Village Board
Dakota Wolinski; 56
Dallas W. Donscheski; 24
Farwell Village Board
Donald L. Nelson; 42
Robert McGuan; 38
Amendment No. 1
Develop Air Service
For; 1,567
Against; 542
Initiative Measure 432
Voter ID Requirement
For; 1,907
Against; 480
Initiative Measure 433
Increase Minimum Wage
For; 1,084
Against; 1,312