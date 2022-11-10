 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

By the numbers: Howard County

  • 0
Election 2022

Many wear their “I Voted” sticker with pride after casting a ballot.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

3rd Congressional District

Adrian Smith (R); 1,939

David J. Else (D); 323

Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 130

Governor

Jim Pillen (R); 1,853

Carol Blood (D); 442

Scott Zimmerman (L); 127

Secretary of State

Bob Evnen (R); 2,009

State Treasurer

John Murante (R); 1,873

Katrina Tomsen (L); 377

Attorney General

Mike Hilgers (R); 1,930

People are also reading…

Larry Bolinger (NOW); 342

Auditor of Public Accounts

Mike Foley (R); 1,909

Gene Siadek (L); 221

L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 186

Public Service Commissioner

District 5

Kevin Stocker (R); 1,956

County Assessor

Neal Dethlefs (R) 2,063

County Attorney

David T. Schroeder (R); 1,796

County Clerk

Brenda L. Klanecky (R); 2,114

Commissioner District 1

David Boehle (D); 221

Jessie Urbanski (R); 575

Commissioner District 3

Kathy Hirschman (R); 694

County Sheriff

Tom Busch (R); 2,185

County Surveyor

Timothy John Aitken (D); 1,508

County Treasurer

Jackie Synowski (R); 2,281

State Board of Education

District 6

Sherry Jones; 1,384

Danielle Helzer; 752

Board of Regents

University of Nebraska

District 6

Paul R. Kenney; 913

Julie Hehnke; 978

Supreme Court Chief Justice

Judge Michael G. Heavican

Yes; 1,380

No; 483

Supreme Court District 6

Judge John R. Freudenberg

Yes; 1,356

No; 470

Court of Appeals District 6

Judge Frankie J. Moore

Yes; 1,344

No; 459

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge Daniel R. Fridrich

Yes; 1,334

No; 468

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge James R. Coe

Yes; 1,329

No; 472

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge John R. Hoffert

Yes; 1,326

No; 463

District Court District 8

Judge Karin Noakes

Yes; 1,416

No; 575

County Court District 8

Judge Tami Schendt

Yes; 1,377

No; 428

Central Community College

Board of Governors District 3

Roger P. Davis; 1,623

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 7

Ed Stoltenberg; 246

Central Platte NRD

At Large

Keith A. Ostermeier; 234

Lower Loup NRD

Subdistrict 3

Rollie Amsberry; 327

Lower Loup NRD

Subdistrict 4

Rick D. Vlach; 309

Lower Loup NRD

Subdistrict 5

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 156

Lower Loup NRD

At Large

N. Richard Hadenfeldt; 1,535

Howard Greeley Rural PPD

Subdivision 4

Dennis D. Sperling; 352

Brian Lukasiewicz; 633

Dan Scheer; 530

Troy Lukasiewicz; 390

Howard Greeley Rural PPD

Subdivision 5

Steve L. Wissing; 492

Loup Basin Reclamation District

Subdivision 1

Darwin R. Lee; 888

Loup Basin Reclamation District

Subdivision 2

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 22

Educational Service Unit 10

District 1

Dale Naprstek; 1,015

Educational Service Unit 10

District 5

Marilyn P. Bohn; 338

Board of Education

St. Paul School

Philip Thede; 882

Dan Scheer; 783

Kimberly Dugan; 662

Curt Dubas; 756

Board of Education

Centura Ward 1

Garrod D. Luhn; 128

Michelle Caspersen; 55

Board of Education

Centura Ward 2

Sandra Davis; 240

Board of Education

Central Valley District 60

Nicholas Shoemaker; 28

Ross Butcher; 25

Michael Rosander; 32

Board of Education

Elba District 47-0103

Terry A. Spilinek; 148

Board of Education

Loup City

Beverly Pop; 1

Jamie Lewandowski; 2

Wayne H. Klein; 1

Eric Kowalski; 4

Mike Krolikowski; 4

Kelli R. Loos; 2

Loraine P. Panowicz; 6

Board of Education

Northwest

Dan Leiser; 184

Zach Mader; 217

Robin L. Schutt; 158

Bill Buettner; 98

Board of Education

Palmer District 49

Kathy Wolf; 22

Heather Shotkoski; 29

Justin Valasek; 25

Heather J. Paulsen; 28

St. Paul Mayor

Joel M. Bergman; 451

Chuck Schmid; 303

St. Paul City Council

Bill Peters; 567

Katie Kowalski; 464

City of St. Paul

Increase Sales and Use Tax

From 1% to 1.5%

Yes; 535

No; 259

Boelus Village Board

Paul E. Janulewicz; 41

Joan Kapustka; 45

Cotesfield Village Board

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 18

Cushing Village Board

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 1

Dannebrog Village Board

Carol Schroeder; 52

Bob Carroll; 63

Albert R. Clark; 54

Elba Village Board

Dakota Wolinski; 56

Dallas W. Donscheski; 24

Farwell Village Board

Donald L. Nelson; 42

Robert McGuan; 38

Amendment No. 1

Develop Air Service

For; 1,567

Against; 542

Initiative Measure 432

Voter ID Requirement

For; 1,907

Against; 480

Initiative Measure 433

Increase Minimum Wage

For; 1,084

Against; 1,312

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Recreational cannabis is now legal in two more states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts