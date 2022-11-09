By the numbers: Merrick County

Merrick County
3rd Congressional District
Adrian Smith (R); 2,575
David J. Else (D); 365
Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 231
Governor
Jim Pillen (R); 2,618
Carol Blood (D); 516
Scott Zimmerman (L); 157
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R); 2,740
State Treasurer
John Murante (R); 2,576
Katrina Tomsen (L); 437
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R); 2,636
Larry Bolinger (NOW); 458
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R); 2,599
Gene Siadek (L); 235
L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 294
Public Service Commissioner
District 4
Eric Kamler (R); 2,662
County Assessor
Jennifer Myers (R); 2,713
County Attorney
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 176
County Clerk
Trish Strobel (R); 2,826
Clerk of District Court
Theresa Good (R); 2,816
County Sheriff
John Westman (R); 2,759
County Supervisor District 1
Dennis E. Jarecke (R); 246
Clifford P. Yrkoski (D); 116
James F. Helgoth (Petition); 97
County Supervisor District 3
Edward D. Dexter (R); 366
County Supervisor District 5
Jan Placke (R); 400
County Supervisor District 7
Tom Weller (R); 364
County Surveyor
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 107
County Treasurer
Sharon A. Gilg (R); 2,840
Legislative District 34
Loren Lippincott; 2,222
Michael Reimers; 787
State Board of Education
District 6
Sherry Jones; 2,030
Danielle Helzer; 750
Board of Regents
University of Nebraska
District 6
Paul R. Kenney; 1,313
Julie Hehnke; 1,240
Supreme Court Chief Justice
Judge Michael G. Heavican
Yes; 1,910
No; 529
Court of Appeals
District 5
Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr.
Yes; 1,802
No; 510
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge Daniel R. Fridrich
Yes; 1,769
No; 481
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge James R. Coe
Yes; 1,704
No; 542
Worker’s Compensation Court
Judge John R. Hoffert
Yes; 1,749
No; 490
District Court District 5
Judge Christina M. Marroquin
Yes; 1,761
No; 503
County Court District 5
Judge Andrew R. Lange
Yes; 1,756
No; 483
County Court District 5
Judge C. Jo Petersen
Yes; 1,751
No; 517
County Court District 5
Judge Stephen R.W. Twiss
Yes; 2,029
No; 519
Central Community College
Board of Governors District 1
Diane R. Keller; 2,132
Central Platte NRD
Subdistrict 9
Edward A. Kyes; 2,318
Central Platte NRD
At Large
Keith A. Ostermeier; 2,057
Lower Loup NRD
Subdistrict 5
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 11
Lower Loup NRD
At Large
N. Richard Hadenfeldt; 149
Howard Greeley Rural PPD
District 4
Dennis D. Sperling; 0
Brian Lukasiewicz; 6
Dan Scheer; 1
Troy Lukasiewicz; 0
Howard Greeley Rural PPD
District 5
Steve Wissing; 9
Educational Service Unit 7
District 3
Jennifer L. Miller; 247
Educational Service Unit 10
District 1
Dale Naprstek; 260
Board of Education
Central City
Charles “Chuck” Homolka; 1,292
Brent Kennedy; 1,267
Aaron Heins; 1,399
Board of Education
Fullerton District 1
Dillon M. Busch; 1
Angela Herman; 2
Scott Russell; 3
Jennifer Wood; 2
Beth Sonderup; 0
Board of Education
High Plains District 75
Nathan Spurling; 160
Shane Van Pelt; 212
Megan Pike; 122
Board of Education
Palmer District 49
Kathy Wolfe; 214
Heather Shotkoski; 252
Justin Valasek; 274
Heather J. Paulsen; 205
Board of Education
Twin River District 30
John Nelson; 72
Dan Preister; 72
Chelsa Thompson; 93
Brian Van Driel; 43
Jaysen Melcher; 59
Jeremy Vetick; 160
Board of Education
Northwest District 82
Dan Leiser; 224
Zach Mader; 221
Robin L. Schutt; 201
Bill Buettner; 172
Board of Education
Grand Island District 2 Ward C
Carlos A. Barcenas Jr.; 0
Katherine Mauldin; 1
Samuel Harris; 0
Eric Garcia-Mendez; 0
Central City Mayor
Clayton Erickson; 472
Tim Bolling; 730
City Council Ward 1
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 96
City Council Ward 2
Chris Fasbender; 376
Mark Dreher; 373
Kegnide Bankole; 239
Resolution No. 2022-23
For the Lottery; 755
Against the Lottery; 449
Chapman Village Board
Mary A. Steiner; 52
Francis McCulla; 30
Casey Bagwell; 28
Carol A. Quandt; 55
Chris Moser; 27
Christopher L. Killin; 48
Clarks Village Board
Keith Fader; 58
James Parsons; 82
Kelly Urkoski; 82
Palmer Village Board
Mike Thompson; 110
Mickey Davis; 108
Christopher Coplen; 43
Silver Creek Village Board
Travis Vanek; 134
Chapman Township
Pamela L. Ogden;168
Brad Rice; 163
Darrell Widman; 139
Clarksville Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 39
Silver Creek Township
Jerome J. Paczosa; 206
Mead Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 33
Midland Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 14
Prairie Island Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 33
Vieregg Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 24
Lone Tree Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 20
Prairie Creek Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 35
Loup Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 19
Central Township
(No candidate on ballot)
Write-in; 11
Amendment No. 1
Develop Air Service
For; 2,246
Against; 740
Initiative Measure 432
Voter ID Requirement
For; 2,556
Against; 705
Initiative Measure 433
Increase Minimum Wage
For; 1,505
Against; 1,786