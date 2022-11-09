 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
By the numbers: Merrick County

Merrick County

3rd Congressional District

Adrian Smith (R); 2,575

David J. Else (D); 365

Mark Elworth Jr. (NOW); 231

Governor

Jim Pillen (R); 2,618

Carol Blood (D); 516

Scott Zimmerman (L); 157

Secretary of State

Bob Evnen (R); 2,740

State Treasurer

John Murante (R); 2,576

Katrina Tomsen (L); 437

Attorney General

Mike Hilgers (R); 2,636

Larry Bolinger (NOW); 458

Auditor of Public Accounts

Mike Foley (R); 2,599

Gene Siadek (L); 235

L. Leroy Lopez (NOW); 294

Public Service Commissioner

District 4

Eric Kamler (R); 2,662

County Assessor

Jennifer Myers (R); 2,713

County Attorney

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 176

County Clerk

Trish Strobel (R); 2,826

Clerk of District Court

Theresa Good (R); 2,816

County Sheriff

John Westman (R); 2,759

County Supervisor District 1

Dennis E. Jarecke (R); 246

Clifford P. Yrkoski (D); 116

James F. Helgoth (Petition); 97

County Supervisor District 3

Edward D. Dexter (R); 366

County Supervisor District 5

Jan Placke (R); 400

County Supervisor District 7

Tom Weller (R); 364

County Surveyor

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 107

County Treasurer

Sharon A. Gilg (R); 2,840

Legislative District 34

Loren Lippincott; 2,222

Michael Reimers; 787

State Board of Education

District 6

Sherry Jones; 2,030

Danielle Helzer; 750

Board of Regents

University of Nebraska

District 6

Paul R. Kenney; 1,313

Julie Hehnke; 1,240

Supreme Court Chief Justice

Judge Michael G. Heavican

Yes; 1,910

No; 529

Court of Appeals

District 5

Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr.

Yes; 1,802

No; 510

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge Daniel R. Fridrich

Yes; 1,769

No; 481

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge James R. Coe

Yes; 1,704

No; 542

Worker’s Compensation Court

Judge John R. Hoffert

Yes; 1,749

No; 490

District Court District 5

Judge Christina M. Marroquin

Yes; 1,761

No; 503

County Court District 5

Judge Andrew R. Lange

Yes; 1,756

No; 483

County Court District 5

Judge C. Jo Petersen

Yes; 1,751

No; 517

County Court District 5

Judge Stephen R.W. Twiss

Yes; 2,029

No; 519

Central Community College

Board of Governors District 1

Diane R. Keller; 2,132

Central Platte NRD

Subdistrict 9

Edward A. Kyes; 2,318

Central Platte NRD

At Large

Keith A. Ostermeier; 2,057

Lower Loup NRD

Subdistrict 5

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 11

Lower Loup NRD

At Large

N. Richard Hadenfeldt; 149

Howard Greeley Rural PPD

District 4

Dennis D. Sperling; 0

Brian Lukasiewicz; 6

Dan Scheer; 1

Troy Lukasiewicz; 0

Howard Greeley Rural PPD

District 5

Steve Wissing; 9

Educational Service Unit 7

District 3

Jennifer L. Miller; 247

Educational Service Unit 10

District 1

Dale Naprstek; 260

Board of Education

Central City

Charles “Chuck” Homolka; 1,292

Brent Kennedy; 1,267

Aaron Heins; 1,399

Board of Education

Fullerton District 1

Dillon M. Busch; 1

Angela Herman; 2

Scott Russell; 3

Jennifer Wood; 2

Beth Sonderup; 0

Board of Education

High Plains District 75

Nathan Spurling; 160

Shane Van Pelt; 212

Megan Pike; 122

Board of Education

Palmer District 49

Kathy Wolfe; 214

Heather Shotkoski; 252

Justin Valasek; 274

Heather J. Paulsen; 205

Board of Education

Twin River District 30

John Nelson; 72

Dan Preister; 72

Chelsa Thompson; 93

Brian Van Driel; 43

Jaysen Melcher; 59

Jeremy Vetick; 160

Board of Education

Northwest District 82

Dan Leiser; 224

Zach Mader; 221

Robin L. Schutt; 201

Bill Buettner; 172

Board of Education

Grand Island District 2 Ward C

Carlos A. Barcenas Jr.; 0

Katherine Mauldin; 1

Samuel Harris; 0

Eric Garcia-Mendez; 0

Central City Mayor

Clayton Erickson; 472

Tim Bolling; 730

City Council Ward 1

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 96

City Council Ward 2

Chris Fasbender; 376

Mark Dreher; 373

Kegnide Bankole; 239

Resolution No. 2022-23

For the Lottery; 755

Against the Lottery; 449

Chapman Village Board

Mary A. Steiner; 52

Francis McCulla; 30

Casey Bagwell; 28

Carol A. Quandt; 55

Chris Moser; 27

Christopher L. Killin; 48

Clarks Village Board

Keith Fader; 58

James Parsons; 82

Kelly Urkoski; 82

Palmer Village Board

Mike Thompson; 110

Mickey Davis; 108

Christopher Coplen; 43

Silver Creek Village Board

Travis Vanek; 134

Chapman Township

Pamela L. Ogden;168 

Brad Rice; 163

Darrell Widman; 139

Clarksville Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 39

Silver Creek Township

Jerome J. Paczosa; 206

Mead Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 33

Midland Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 14

Prairie Island Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 33

Vieregg Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 24

Lone Tree Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 20

Prairie Creek Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 35

Loup Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 19

Central Township

(No candidate on ballot)

Write-in; 11

Amendment No. 1

Develop Air Service

For; 2,246

Against; 740

Initiative Measure 432

Voter ID Requirement

For; 2,556

Against; 705

Initiative Measure 433

Increase Minimum Wage

For; 1,505

Against; 1,786

