Bygone Book Club to feature the ‘Coney Island Story’
Bygone Book Club to feature the 'Coney Island Story'

Coney Island

“What a Life: The Coney Island Story” will be the focus of the Bygone Book Club, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Grand Island Public Library.

Jim Dean will lead a discussion of the book he co-authored with Jean Lukesh and Lawrence Molczyk.

This popular diner — in Grand Island for generations — is familiar to most Islanders. The discussion will highlight the Katrousus family as it has maintained the same atmosphere for many years.

The Bygone Book Club is sponsored by the library and the Hall County Historical Society. The meeting is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.

For more information, contact Michelle Setlik at 308-380-4480.

