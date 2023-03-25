The Council on Alcoholism and Addictions will be offering a new series of Kid’s Power! beginning Monday, March 27.

Kids Power! is an engaging eight-week educational series for children ages seven to 11 who are affected by a loved one’s addiction and is offered free. This program is supported in part with funds provided by the Heartland United Way and is designed to help children: understand addiction in an age-appropriate way, explore and express feelings in a safe and supportive environment, realize they are not alone, learn a variety of problem-solving, coping, and self-care strategies, build self-worth, self-confidence, and positive feelings about themselves, and simply be kids by learning to have fun in safe and healthy ways.

Class size is limited to 10 youth, offered in-person, on-site at the Council respecting social distancing guidelines, and providing extra care with sanitizing room, tables and equipment.

This series of Kid’s Power! begins Monday, March 27, and will meet each Monday through May 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Council offices at 3204 College St. A light dinner will be provided at each session for the youth participants. The series will conclude with a family celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m Monday, May 22.

Pre-registration is required. Registration forms are available at the Council or to register online https://www.jotform.com/cncaa/KidsPowerTeenPower.