Cairo Community Foundation gets new executive director

Many efforts already are underway to improve Cairo, Sautter said.

“We have a steering committee working on several different projects,” she said. “We’re trying to find grants and things like that.”

Among them is Cairo’s north baseball fields.

“They’ve been doing fundraisers for putting in new bathrooms at the ball fields,” Sautter said. “We hope to wrap that up this year or, if not, maybe in 2022, just because it’s a fairly large financial project.”

Cairo has also just added a new pickleball court, which is near its tennis courts.

Next for the community is a sand volleyball court, she said.

A priority for Sautter is helping people understand what role the foundation plays in the Cairo community.

“I’m really excited about building on those relationships and getting more people to really understand what the foundation does and can do for the community,” she said. “I want to reach out and have face-to-face meetings with the businesses in town and our farmers and the community residents.”

For more information, visit cairocommunityfoundation.com.

