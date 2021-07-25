Cairo Community Foundation gets new executive director

The new Cairo Community Foundation executive director has big plans.
Brook Sautter has taken over the role from Charity Adams.
“I’m very excited about this,” Sautter said. “Cairo is a very family-oriented community, and I’m excited about trying to build relationships and build our community with more projects, and to help with the quality of life in Cairo.”
Sautter has worked for Principal Financial Group for more than 30 years.
“My leadership skills, I feel, will help me, and community outreach,” she said. “I’m very much a people person, and want to make sure we’re trying to educate business people and residents about Cairo.”
Farmers are critical to the Cairo community, Sautter explained.
“They’re such a big part of Cairo because they are business people, too,” she said.
Sautter is also a Make-A-Wish granter, served on the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity fundraising committee, and serves on the Leadership Tomorrow board.
“The thing I thrive on is those fundraising efforts for nonprofits,” she said. “That’s one of the things I want to tie into the Cairo Community Foundation, is not necessarily writing grants for projects, but also fundraising opportunities.”
Many efforts already are underway to improve Cairo, Sautter said.
“We have a steering committee working on several different projects,” she said. “We’re trying to find grants and things like that.”
Among them is Cairo’s north baseball fields.
“They’ve been doing fundraisers for putting in new bathrooms at the ball fields,” Sautter said. “We hope to wrap that up this year or, if not, maybe in 2022, just because it’s a fairly large financial project.”
Cairo has also just added a new pickleball court, which is near its tennis courts.
Next for the community is a sand volleyball court, she said.
A priority for Sautter is helping people understand what role the foundation plays in the Cairo community.
“I’m really excited about building on those relationships and getting more people to really understand what the foundation does and can do for the community,” she said. “I want to reach out and have face-to-face meetings with the businesses in town and our farmers and the community residents.”
For more information, visit cairocommunityfoundation.com.