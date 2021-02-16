Cairo Gathering Place, First Baptist Church receive grant funding

The community venue will use the funds to renovate and expand its kitchen.

Hot meals are served to the community’s seniors at the site and packaged as part of a delivery service for the homebound.

Renovations would allow the center to prepare and serve more meals.

“This past year with COVID, and different things, their meals have doubled in serving our community,” Barker said. “This would also allow for more people to rent out the Gathering Place for different events.”

Through the pandemic, as many as 50 meals have been delivered to area homes.

“We’re really appreciative and that’s all I can say,” Gathering Place Board President Marvin Roth said. “It’ll really help us out.”

Cairo Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $500.

The funds will be used to convert a Quick Response Team truck into a grass-rig truck, used for grass fires and other emergencies.

The department hopes to replace its current 30-year-old grass-rig.