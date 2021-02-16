Cairo Gathering Place, First Baptist Church receive grant funding

Community projects in Cairo have received a needed boost going into spring.
The Cairo Community Foundation awarded its spring 2021 grants on Saturday, via a Facebook Live event, to several entities.
“There’s some really big projects taking place in Cairo, and those are usually headed up by volunteers,” foundation Marketing Director Charity Adams said. “Those volunteers are ... remarkable!”
The grants are funded through the foundation’s general fund, which is supported by donations from Go Big Give, an annual multi-community fundraising event.
Four grant applications were received by the foundation this year, Adams said.
“Through our general fund, we do two grant applications, one in the spring and one in the fall,” she said. “We are able to donate $1,500 total to those grants.”
Cairo’s First Baptist Church, 107 E. Nile St., was awarded $500.
The funds will be used to convert an old garage to a needed local food pantry.
“They plan to remodel the existing garage into a space where they can hold more items and be more accessible to the community,” foundation President Jen Barker said.
The Gathering Place & Senior Center in Cairo, 314 S. High St., also was awarded $500.
The community venue will use the funds to renovate and expand its kitchen.
Hot meals are served to the community’s seniors at the site and packaged as part of a delivery service for the homebound.
Renovations would allow the center to prepare and serve more meals.
“This past year with COVID, and different things, their meals have doubled in serving our community,” Barker said. “This would also allow for more people to rent out the Gathering Place for different events.”
Through the pandemic, as many as 50 meals have been delivered to area homes.
“We’re really appreciative and that’s all I can say,” Gathering Place Board President Marvin Roth said. “It’ll really help us out.”
Cairo Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $500.
The funds will be used to convert a Quick Response Team truck into a grass-rig truck, used for grass fires and other emergencies.
The department hopes to replace its current 30-year-old grass-rig.
“They’re (replacing) the current service box on the QRT truck with an aluminum flatbed that will be operated in a new tank and style of well for firefighter to stand in,” Barker said. “They’ll use their current pump and hose reel to keep costs low.”
Cairo Area Children’s Theater separately was awarded $1,500, via the foundation’s Children’s Fund.
The volunteer group contracts with Missoula Children’s Theater to provide activities for grades kindergarten through 12, and stage a community production.
“This year, that grant has been depleted, so if we want to keep youth programs like theater going, we need to regenerate funds for that,” Adams said.
To support such community efforts, she encouraged people to contribute with this year’s Go Big Give event, scheduled for May 6.
“We’re leveraging the donations you make to the (foundation) with the fundraisers that are going on and with grant applications we write for all these programs,” Adams said. “We would love to have you come out on May 6th and support the Cairo community through the Cairo Community Foundation.”
For more information about spring 2021 general fund grants and other foundation efforts, visit cairocommunityfoundation.com.