Cairo, Giltner host community festivals this weekend

Several years before he passed away, Edward VanWinkle expressed his desire for Cairo’s veterans to have a proper memorial. So the Korean War veteran took it upon himself to make it happen.

After his death in 2014, his wife, Judy, and his son, Kirby, carried on with his mission. Now the southeast corner at Highway 11 and Nile Street is being transformed into the Cairo Veterans Memorial Park.

Phase 1, completed last year, features a 90-foot, brick memorial wall where veterans’ names can be engraved. Phase 2 will include a 30-foot by 8-foot brick wall with a 26-foot by 4-foot black granite mural and is set to be dedicated Sept. 11.

To honor the VanWinkles’ contribution to the community, Judy will serve as grand marshal for the Cairo CornStalk Festival Parade on Saturday.

The festival, which returns after a year off in 2020, kicks off tonight with free hot dogs and hamburgers at the Pool Park and a cornhole tournaments at the tennis courts.

“But Saturday is our big day,” said Christy Osburn, chair of the festival committee.