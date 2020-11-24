Cairo launches study on community improvement

A key element of the study is community input.

“We really want to dial into what’s important to the community,” Adams said. “To dial into that, we need to know what the community has to say.”

Several focus group sessions have been completed in Cairo via Five Rule Planning of Kearney.

Community stakeholders were asked questions, and from those questions a community needs assessment survey is being created.

The survey will be delivered online, and also can be completed as a physical form.

“When that study comes back, it will let us know if people want new amenities at the parks, what kind of housing they want, what kind of social and interactive things they’re looking for, what they’re looking for with education, the kinds of businesses they’re interested in seeing,” Adams said. “It will be a very comprehensive study, and it will try to encompass as many people’s opinions as we can get.”

Though Cairo has a population of more than 800, there is great value in undertaking such a community effort, Adams said.

Growing businesses in turn grows housing, and that helps keep the school population steady, among other benefits.