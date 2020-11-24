Cairo launches study on community improvement

The village of Cairo has launched a community improvement study.
The study includes a survey that will engage Cairo residents and help determine what projects and businesses the village should pursue going into the future.
Many of the projects that have been completed in Cairo in recent years were drawn from the 2012 community needs assessment.
“A lot of those projects are starting to be completed, and being that was eight years ago, there’s new people coming into leadership roles and they’re looking to foster more of those projects,” said Charity Adams, Cairo community and economic development director.
Village Board Chair Gordy Sorensen said the new study will be “a very valuable tool.”
“We can get a lot of different perspectives of what is needed in the Cairo area,” he said. “The last complete study Cairo had was in 2012. People come and go, so there is an ever-changing direction in which the village needs to change, as well as to accommodate the public’s needs and ideas.”
He added, “Hopefully, we can get closer to making some of these ideas a reality.”
Adams explained that new projects for Cairo will be determined by the study.
“That way, our committees will know where to direct their efforts,” she said.
A key element of the study is community input.
“We really want to dial into what’s important to the community,” Adams said. “To dial into that, we need to know what the community has to say.”
Several focus group sessions have been completed in Cairo via Five Rule Planning of Kearney.
Community stakeholders were asked questions, and from those questions a community needs assessment survey is being created.
The survey will be delivered online, and also can be completed as a physical form.
“When that study comes back, it will let us know if people want new amenities at the parks, what kind of housing they want, what kind of social and interactive things they’re looking for, what they’re looking for with education, the kinds of businesses they’re interested in seeing,” Adams said. “It will be a very comprehensive study, and it will try to encompass as many people’s opinions as we can get.”
Though Cairo has a population of more than 800, there is great value in undertaking such a community effort, Adams said.
Growing businesses in turn grows housing, and that helps keep the school population steady, among other benefits.
“In the last few years we have built an 18-lot business park that already has two businesses expanding into it, and a third business now being built,” she said.
“Having this information not only helps committees focus on where to do fundraising and put our volunteers, it also helps incoming businesses determine if Cairo is a good fit for their company.”
The focus group sessions were private and surveys are anonymous so residents can freely share what they would or wouldn’t like, and what they want to see or think needs improving.
“Community input, versus somebody saying, ‘We’re going to do this,’ makes a project so much better and faster,” Adams said.
The study also will help Cairo pursue recognition from the Nebraska Economic Development Certified Leadership Program.
“We want to be recognized as a progressive and active community,” Adams said.
It is not known when the effort will reach its conclusion.
Not being able to meet residents in person due to rising COVID cases in Hall County has created some complications, Adams said.
“We really do hope the community needs assessment will be released in December or January,” she said. “Then that data will be tabulated and provided back to the village board for their review and the community will get to see it, as well.”
Adams called Hall County’s small towns “an asset.”
“They are doing the work and getting things done,” she said, “and doing these achievements with few resources but a lot of heart.”
