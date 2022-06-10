Cairo, Palmer and Giltner hosting summer festivals

Community festivals continue in full force around the area this weekend with the Cornstalk Festival in Cairo, Summer Kick-off in Palmer and Giltner Daze in, well, Giltner!

And of course, the Comstock Windmill Festival opened Thursday and includes a full slate of concerts and other entertainment throughout the weekend.

Don’t forget the Grand Island Little Theatre’s summer musical, “Tied to the Tracks,” running through Sunday at College Park; and Hear Grand Island continues Friday evening in Railside.

But let’s get the weekend roundup started with a new event right here in Grand Island: Wheels for Warriors at the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital.

OweUNothing Racing and Jordan Barribo Racing are teaming up to host the inaugural event set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will include a race car, car and bike show; $5 raffle tickets and vendor booths.

All proceeds will go to Mission 22, a non-profit organization working to end veteran suicide.

HASTINGS — Hastings PRIDE 2022 starts with a march down Burlington Avenue under a giant rainbow arch at 2 p.m. and also includes a slate of speakers and activities at Highland Park.

Speakers include State Sen. Megan Hunt and an expert on suicide prevention. Other activities at the park include a photo booth, inflatable rides, face painting and more than 40 exhibitors from non-profits, LGBTQ vendors, food vendors, music and more.

Activities will wrap up around 6 p.m.

For more information, check the Hastings-NE Pride event page on Facebook.

CAIRO — The Cornstalk Festival gets underway Friday evening with a cornhole tournament at the tennis courts and free hot dogs and burgers at the pool park. The pool will be open for free swimming from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The Saturday schedule includes a fun run, pancake feed, car show, kids activities, sports tournaments, music and more. The parade, with the theme “It Takes a Village,” starts at 10:30 a.m. The day concludes with street dance with music by The Victory Underground from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For a complete schedule, check the Cairo Cornstalk Festival page on Facebook.

PALMER — “Small Town - Summer Fun,” the summer kickoff hosted by the Palmer Community Club, offers a full slate of activities Saturday afternoon.

Bad Dog Entertainment will play music on Main Street from 3 to 8 p.m.; the city swimming pool opens for free swimming at 1 p.m. with water games from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Royal Coachmen will host a car show that includes awards in four classes: Classic, modern, motorcycle and People’s Choice. Registration starts at 1 p.m., show starts at 3.

While you’re taking a look at the cars, be sure to check out the barbecue rib competition that will be judged at 4 p.m. The rib feed starts at 5 p.m.; tickets are $10. If you’d prefer a hot dog, meals are $5.

The day concludes with a street dance at 8 p.m., with music from Ain’t Dead Yet. Tickets are $10.

For a complete schedule of events, check out the Palmer Community Club page on Facebook.

GILTNER — A full day of family fun is set for Saturday in Giltner, starting with a tractor pull for both kids and adults at 10 a.m. Other activities on the schedule include a penny dig and dunk tank at 11 a.m., scavenger hunt at 1 p.m., and a golf car obstacle course at 2:30.

Free activities in the park include bocci ball, ladder golf, face painting and tattoos, and a bounce house and spider mountain from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be for sale throughout the day and includes cotton candy and ice cream, funnel cakes, lunch at the Lion’s Club and supper served by Serrano’s Mexican Grill.

Giltner Daze wraps up with a street dance featuring the Blue Collar Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For a complete schedule of activities, check out the Giltner Daze/Giltner Area Development Corp. page on Facebook.

For more things to do this weekend around the area, check out the “What’s Going On” calendar on page 6A.