Cairo’s first fire engine joins Stuhr Museum collection
Cairo’s first fire engine, a 1936 Dodge fire truck, has found a new home at Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.

It was the first fire engine purchased by the Village of Cairo and belonged to the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department.

“They have put a lot of work into restoring it and love it very much, and they’re donating it here so we can share it with everybody,” Stuhr Curator Kari Stofer said.

The 1936 fire engine has long been a feature of Cairo community events, and served Cairo into the 2010s.

The vehicle can now be seen at Stuhr’s Steam Learning Center and Farm Machinery building.

“We love to highlight other communities besides Grand Island, and something that’s so striking is the fire truck,” Stofer said. “We’re really honored to be able to take care of it and share it with all of Hall County and Nebraska.”

Marlin Sweitzer has served with the Cairo Fire Dept. for 47 years and recalls using the 1936 fire engine to combat rural fires when he first started.

“We didn’t have too much at the time,” he said. “We had a 1956 Ford and this thing, and a little jeep that carried some water. We had a 1953 GMC tanker when I first got there.”

Sweitzer shared mixed feelings about the engine going to Stuhr.

“I hate to see it come down here, because we use it for parades, but it’s going to have a nice home here,” he said. “It’s been around for a long time.”

Hall County Commissioner Scott Sorensen, of Cairo, told how he had a grandfather who was serving on the rural fire department when the engine was first bought.

Plans to donate the 1936 Dodge to Stuhr began before the pandemic started in early 2020.

“It’s been a long time in the making and hopefully its location here will provide a good spot for other folks in the community to have a chance to see one of their older fire engines that’s been out of service for a while but served its purpose back in the day,” he said.

The vehicle is still in working condition, Sorensen noted.

“There were several folks who wanted to drive it because it is functioning, but they figured it was a better idea to put it on a trailer to get it here,” he said. “I’m very happy to see it sheltered here.”

Assistant Curator Robb Nelson was able to sound the 1936 siren at Thursday’s event.

“There was a kid who the first one to happen to stop by to see it and I lit the siren up and his eyes just ‘bugged out’ as soon as he saw it,” he said. “It transports you back to being a kid again. I think everybody loves the sound of a fire truck.”

The 1936 vehicle is a welcome addition to the museum, Stofer said.

“It will still be a part of Cairo’s history. It will still be something they can see,” she said. “We’re going to try to keep it in running condition so possibly it could go out again.”

