Cairo’s first fire engine joins Stuhr Museum collection

“I hate to see it come down here, because we use it for parades, but it’s going to have a nice home here,” he said. “It’s been around for a long time.”

Hall County Commissioner Scott Sorensen, of Cairo, told how he had a grandfather who was serving on the rural fire department when the engine was first bought.

Plans to donate the 1936 Dodge to Stuhr began before the pandemic started in early 2020.

“It’s been a long time in the making and hopefully its location here will provide a good spot for other folks in the community to have a chance to see one of their older fire engines that’s been out of service for a while but served its purpose back in the day,” he said.

The vehicle is still in working condition, Sorensen noted.

“There were several folks who wanted to drive it because it is functioning, but they figured it was a better idea to put it on a trailer to get it here,” he said. “I’m very happy to see it sheltered here.”

Assistant Curator Robb Nelson was able to sound the 1936 siren at Thursday’s event.