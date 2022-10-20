Cairo school needs a little more help

CAIRO — New Hope Christian School in Cairo has a lot of good supporters.

New Hope’s building project finished in second place in this year’s Go Big Give, receiving more financial backing than every nonprofit in the four-county area except for one other powerhouse — the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora.

But the Cairo school still needs $250,000 to finish off its new building. Groundbreaking was held last December for the structure, which is next to the Cairo Community Center.

A “sneak peak” will be held Sunday afternoon for people who are interested in the school and might want to help complete the project. The gathering runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the new school.

If things work out, teachers and students might move into the new building after the Christmas break.

Parents and other boosters have done a lot of the work. Scott Reynolds is the main contractor, and Andrew Mendyk has been doing the electrical work. Both have kids in the school. Other volunteers have been hanging insulation, doing cleanup and other jobs.

New Hope. which teaches students in kindergarten through the eighth grade, is nondenominational. It is not affiliated with a particular church.

New Hope Christian currently consists of two buildings along High Street. Kindergartners, first-graders, fourth- and fifth-graders are taught in a modular unit.

The other building formerly served as Cairo’s Apfel Funeral Home. Owner Derek Apfel lets the school use the structure free of charge. “Derek is very good to us,” said Bobbi Kaczor, a para who is also on the building committee. Reynolds is her brother.

Dawnielle Strong, who has three kids at New Hope, says enrollment has increased steadily over the last decade.

Her eighth-grader has been at New Hope since kindergarten. When she started, the school had 23 students.

Now New Hope has 53, and Kaczor knows of a few more who are waiting to enroll.

In addition to Cairo, students come from Grand Island, Dannebrog and Wood River.

New Hope began in 1978 with six students.

Referring to Go Big Give, Kaczor says the school has some generous supporters. “It’s a heartfelt gift when they give to New Hope because either they had kids attend here or they firmly believe in Christian education,” she said.

Why is New Hope’s enrollment growing?

Kaczor thinks because of the way the economy and the world are going, “people are seeing the importance of Christian education and just having a choice in what their kids are learning.”

“We are seeing great things happen inside the walls of our current school and it is so exciting to watch God work in our children,” Strong wrote in an email.

Strong and her husband, Jeremy, will send a fourth child to New Hope next year.

She says the school has made “such an impact” on the lives of the families who attend. “It’s not just a school you send your kids to. It’s a family that you become,” she said.

New Hope “means so much to the community and so much to the families around there that I just am so happy to see it grow.”

Strong thinks enrollment is growing because “families are exploring more options for education outside of public school.”

In addition, supporters of the school have gotten its name “out there,” Strong said.

Many people who graduated from the school are sending their kids and other relatives there, she said.

Students and teachers will be glad to move into the new structure.

But there’ll be one bad thing about leaving their old digs behind. April Fool’s Day won’t be as fun when they’re no longer in an old funeral home.