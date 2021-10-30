 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cairo Veterans Park to be dedicated Nov. 6
0 comments
top story

Cairo Veterans Park to be dedicated Nov. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAIRO — State Sen. Tom Brewer will speak at the dedication of Cairo’s Veterans Park on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Patriotic music will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 2 p.m.

Nebraska Highway 11, between Nile and Mecca streets, will be closed during the ceremony.

In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be held at the Cairo Fire Hall.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts