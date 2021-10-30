Cairo Veterans Park to be dedicated Nov. 6

CAIRO — State Sen. Tom Brewer will speak at the dedication of Cairo’s Veterans Park on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Patriotic music will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 2 p.m.
Nebraska Highway 11, between Nile and Mecca streets, will be closed during the ceremony.
In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be held at the Cairo Fire Hall.
