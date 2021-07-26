Cairo youth wins 4-H Round Robin Showmanship contest

John Alfs of Shickley judged four of the species — everything but horses.

“I thought they did an amazing job,” Alfs said of the participants. “I think that as a whole, all those kids had a great awareness of where I was at in the show ring at all times.”

They had a good understanding of what to do with each species.

“Some kids just did a little bit better” in knowing how to carry themselves “with a little bit more class, a little bit more fire in their eyes,” Alfs said.

When Alfs judges showmanship, seeing how much each participant cares is “a big thing for me,” he said.

He looks for the fire in their eyes “and the drive to win,” he said.

Round robin also has a verbal component. Alfs asked each competitor what lesson they’ve learned form showing livestock and how it will affect them into the future.

Alfs noted how the youths paid attention to the crowd, and if they were scared. “Was the question too daunting for them?” he wondered.