 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caller to middle school allegedly threatened to kill principal
0 comments

Caller to middle school allegedly threatened to kill principal

{{featured_button_text}}
Severino Roque Jr.

According to Grand Island police, the man arrested after a lockout at Barr Middle School Thursday threatened to kill the school’s principal.

Severino Roque Jr. called Barr on Wednesday after classes had ended for the day, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department. In that call, Roque allegedly used foul language with subtle threats. On Thursday morning, police say, Roque called a family support person at the school and threatened to kill the principal.

Roque, 42, is the parent of a Barr student. He was arrested at about 11 a.m. Thursday, when the lockout ended. The lockout began at 9:42 a.m.

During the lockout, students and teachers continued with business as usual, but no one was allowed to enter the building.

Duering said Roque never went to the school on Thursday.

Police expect Roque to be charged with making terroristic threats, which is a Class 3 felony, and intimidation by phone, which is a Class 3 misdemeanor.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter
Grand Island Local News

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter

  • Updated

MacKenna Milhon died unexpectedly in December 2019, just days before her 20th birthday. When family members looked for a way to honor her memory, they decided to give. The MacKenna Milhon Memorial Scholarship, established by the family, will ensure free participation and transportation for as many as 50 children to every Stuhr Museum’s Summer Adventure class.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts