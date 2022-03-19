 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHURCH NOTES

Calvary Lutheran craft and vendor fair set for March 25-26 in Grand Island

craft fair

Calvary Lutheran Church will host a craft and vendor fair March 25 and 26 at the church, 1304 N. Custer.

Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

A food court will be open both days, serving coffee and rolls as well as lunch. Breakfast will also be available on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

More than 30 booths, including crafts, boutiques, jewelry, oils and a wide variety of vendors will be provided. Tickets will be available for a raffle consisting of items donated by the vendors.

Homemade enchiladas will also be available for purchase.

For more information, call the church office at 308-382-5446

To submit items for Church Notes (which run every Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.

