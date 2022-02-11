Calvary Lutheran pancake feed set for Sunday in Grand Island

Treat your family to breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer.
Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be served and freewill donations will be accepted. Takeout is available.
For more information, call 308-382-5446.
