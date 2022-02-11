 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calvary Lutheran pancake feed set for Sunday in Grand Island
Calvary Lutheran pancake feed set for Sunday in Grand Island

Pancake Breakfast

Treat your family to breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be served and freewill donations will be accepted. Takeout is available.

For more information, call 308-382-5446.

To submit items for Church Notes (which run every Friday), contact Diane Cook at 308-381-9409 or email to diane.cook@theindependent.com. Deadline for Friday publication is noon Thursday.

