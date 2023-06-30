Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer, will host a Fourth of July barbecue fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, side dishes and drinks, as well as ice cream and brownies, will be available for a freewill offering. Meals will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Takeout orders will also be available.

Funds raised will be used to continue the church outreach missions.

