Camel, ostrich races return to Fonner Park Sunday afternoon

  • Updated
ostrich races

Camels and ostriches, a big hit in 2019, will return to Fonner Park March 27. The animals are owned by Joe Hedrick and the races are sponsored by Dinsdale Automotive.

 Courtesy/Fonner Park

Three years after their wildly successful debut, the camels and ostriches will return Sunday afternoon to Fonner Park.

In the camel race, Humpus Maximus will take on three other entries, including Humpty Bumpy.

Five big birds are pitted against each other in the ostrich race. Those entries include Feather Duster and Lashes Galore.

Professional jockeys will pilot the animals to the finish line.

Almost 11,000 people crowded into Fonner Park for the first edition of the camel and ostrich races in April 2019. “The place was busting at the seams,” said Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak.

Ostrich races

Two riderless ostrich’s take the lead during the 2019 Dinsdale Dashers of the Desert Camel and Ostrich Races held on Sunday. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)

Kotulak hopes to attract a similar number Sunday, which is supposed to feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

The offerings have been expanded this time around with more food and beverages. Additional measures are being taken to prepare for a big crowd.

“We’re hoping that we’re better prepared for it this time,” Kotulak said.

For one thing, the west parking lot will be open.

Five food trucks will be on hand to provide snacks and drinks.

CJ’s Treats will serve funnel cakes and other delectables. Cactus Jack’s and Pizza Hut will be in the inside concourse area.

Stationed outside will be Sticky Rice and the Anna Street ice cream trolley.

CJ’s Treats was the only food truck at the 2019 races, Kotulak said.

As it was last time, the event is called Dinsdale Dashers, in honor of presenting sponsor Dinsdale Automotive.

Each animal is sponsored by a business, each of which contributes $100.

The winning camel and ostrich will generate $400 for the nonprofit organization linked to the animal. The second-place animal in each category will earn $100 for its associated charity.

Spectators won’t be able to bet on the exotic animals.

But each of the nonprofit organizations will have a table set up in the concourse area. Each organization will raffle off a prize, selling tickets for $1 each. All of the proceeds will go to the charity.

The nonprofit organizations represented will be the YWCA, First Light Child Advocacy Center, the Crisis Center, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Central Nebraska Humane Society, the YMCA, Heartland CASA and Goodwill Industries of Nebraska.

camel races

Mike Mike Mike Mike, sponsored by NTV and partnered with the charity Heartland CASA, was the winner of the Dinsdale Dashers of the Desert camel race Sunday at Fonner Park. For the first time, the track hosted camel and ostrich races in between its thoroughbred races, with each of the exotic animals running for a local nonprofit. (For The Independent/Lauri Shultis)

The exotic animals are owned by Joe Hedrick of Nickerson, Kan., the same man who brings his racing pigs to the Nebraska State Fair every year.

Even though the crowd was huge in 2019, only one person complained, Kotulak said.

The majority of the audience endured the same conditions without complaint “because they knew something special was taking place,” he said.

This year, Kotulak has been telling people to “come early, expect heavy traffic, be patient and have fun.”

Fonner will open its doors at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic and parking may start to become an issue by noon, Kotulak said.

The first horse race of the day is at 1:30 p.m.

Hopefully people won’t have to walk a mile to see a camel.

“We’re certainly more prepared for it and we hope people will still have patience because there will be lines,” Kotulak said.

When the animals aren’t racing, spectators can visit the camel and ostrich viewing area.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

