The 16th annual Hamilton County Can Care-A-Van, which is set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Hamilton County Food Pantry, 1118 N. St., in Aurora, is sponsored by Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Re-Bath. Its goal is to collect 20,000 pounds of food.
Food items needed include chicken noodle and tomato soups, pasta sauce, peanut butter, tuna, canned fruit, cold cereal, pork and beans, boxed macaroni and cheese, and toilet paper.
Cash donations are counted as 2 pounds of food for every dollar donated and are used locally to purchase needed food items.
To mail a donation, send it to P.O. Box 7, Aurora, NE 68818. For more information, call Judy Werth at 402-725-3528 or Kathy Ramsour at 402-694-2325.
