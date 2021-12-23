Can-Do: Grand Island Habitat for Humanity wins thanks to community's recycling

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has gathered prize money and enough aluminum cans to pay for the materials needed to frame a three-bedroom, one-bath house.
The organization’s volunteer “Can-Do Crew” helped gather cans from more than a dozen locations in the area and contributed in other ways. Integrated Life Choices, an organization benefitting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, was also part of the crew, particularly in picking up aluminum and the outermost drop-off locations.
“We have an amazing crew,” said Alyssa Heagy, executive director of Grand Island Habitat.
Hear GI also helped out during its much-loved concert series, Heagy said.
“Hear GI was awesome. This summer they let us come set up our recycling bins around the concert. Our future homebuyers need to get their sweat equity hours, they would dig through the garbage cans and pick out cans.”
Cans to benefit Grand Island Habitat are collected year-round, but a special campaign beginning last June pitted Habitat for Humanity affiliates from across the United States and Canada to see who could gather the most cans.
Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity took the top spot, gathering 20,292 pounds of recycled aluminum. The River City affiliate in Missouri came in second place with a distant 12,386 pounds.
“We were nervous entering our numbers because it’s a blind competition,” Heagy said. “You don’t really know where everyone else is until the very end when they announce it.”
Novelis, a manufacturing company specializing in aluminum rolling and recycling, sponsored the competition and offered prizes to the winning affiliates. According to a release by Novelis, this year, the company and Habitat for Humanity came together to encourage local communities to recycle more. Novelis offered recycling bins and monetary grants to help Habitat for Humanity across the U.S. and Canada. The release says between June 1 and Aug. 31 the ambitious sustainability partnership collected more than 38,000 pounds of aluminum – the equivalent of approximately 1.2 million cans.
In addition to the funding from cans collected, Grand Island received $1,000 in prize money.
Heagy said recycling aluminum has helped Grand Island Habitat through tight times. In its early years the group struggled financially, as do many new nonprofits.
“We’ve been around since 1992. It takes a while to really get your legs below you in the nonprofit world, so the can program is really what got us through those dark times and is what provided the stability for us to grow into what we are today.”
The money garnered from the aluminum and the prize money is going toward an extra-special project, Heagy said.
“This money is actually going to also help go toward our CPI (Career Pathways Institute) house, which is our partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools where the senior high students build our Habitat house.”
Besides doing good for their community, the CPI students learn construction skills from professionals on-site.
Because the next CPI house will be funded with the help of the can campaign and Integrated Life Choices – were part of the effort, Habitat recipients won’t be the only ones who benefit from the efforts.
“It’s that community buy-in,” Heagy said. “That’s a legacy that we’re happy to continue today – and we’re thrilled that we won.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.