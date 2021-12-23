Can-Do: Grand Island Habitat for Humanity wins thanks to community's recycling

“We were nervous entering our numbers because it’s a blind competition,” Heagy said. “You don’t really know where everyone else is until the very end when they announce it.”

Novelis, a manufacturing company specializing in aluminum rolling and recycling, sponsored the competition and offered prizes to the winning affiliates. According to a release by Novelis, this year, the company and Habitat for Humanity came together to encourage local communities to recycle more. Novelis offered recycling bins and monetary grants to help Habitat for Humanity across the U.S. and Canada. The release says between June 1 and Aug. 31 the ambitious sustainability partnership collected more than 38,000 pounds of aluminum – the equivalent of approximately 1.2 million cans.

In addition to the funding from cans collected, Grand Island received $1,000 in prize money.

Heagy said recycling aluminum has helped Grand Island Habitat through tight times. In its early years the group struggled financially, as do many new nonprofits.