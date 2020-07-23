Grand Island was to be the goat capital of America this summer with two major national goat shows planned for Fonner Park. Due to the health concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, those shows were canceled. But Grand Island got a goat show after all as 4-H’ers had their breeding, dairy and meat goats competing Thursday at the Hall County Fair.
Megan Knuth, 4-H youth development specialist for the Hall County Cooperative Extension Service, said goat shows have been growing in popularity among 4-H youths.
“A lot of our consistent goat families chose to show and attend the Hall County Fair and participate,” Knuth said. “We had a really good turnout yet again.”
She said the Hall County Fair is an opportunity for 4-H youths to exhibit their livestock. This year’s fair has been pared down and some 4-H’ers decided to skip it, both due to the virus.
Taking their animals into the show ring is what the 4-H’ers work hard for during the year. The real learning experience, though, is the daily working with their livestock with the life lessons that are learned, such as responsibility and self-determination.
“Whether or not they come to the fair, they are still raising those animals and practicing those good practices,” Knuth said.
Small animal projects, such as goats, rabbits and poultry, also allow the 4-H program to reach out to those youths who traditionally were not able to participate in a livestock project.
Along with the meat goat, dairy goat and breeding goat competitions, Knuth said, a competition featured mother goats and their babies.
“It is always a fun one to see,” she said.
One of the 4-H goat exhibitors was Hailie Stutzman, 14, showing dairy and meat goats this year. She is a member of the Two Rivers 4-H Club.
Stutzman said she started showing goats as a 4-H’er three years ago.
“I started because I wanted to show animals,” she said. “The only way I was going to get animals is if I did 4-H.”
Stutzman said she now raises a lot of goats.
“I like how they want to be with you,” she said. “They need a lot of care and attention every day.”
Knuth said when a 4-H’er has a livestock project that they work with every day, it creates a bond and a connection between the youth and the animal.
“The kids have a lot of care and compassion in what they do,” she said.
Stutzman also is competing in the equine show Friday and the beef show Saturday. She also had several static exhibits, which were shown several weeks ago at Central Community College.
Callie Collins, 15, is a member of the Riverside Baby Beef 4-H Club. This year was her first year showing goats at the Hall County Fair, but she has been a 4-H’er for seven years.
“My buddy was showing goats and I had to show for him last year,” Collins said. “I thought it was fun. So, I wanted to show a couple of goats this year.”
And it paid off. In her first year of goat competition she captured champion market meat goat honors.
Although Collins had success showing goats, she still hasn’t warmed up to them.
“They are so stubborn,” she said. “They don’t like the halters. They scream and you have to drag them to get them to go. They like to stomp their feet as you are slowly pulling them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.