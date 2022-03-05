Candidate filing period ends: 3 more join Crand Island City Council race

The filing period for Hall County elected office has ended.

Three more candidates have entered the 2022 Grand Island City Council race.

In Ward 2, Patrick Birkel is running against incumbent Maggie Mendoza. He previously pursued a seat in Ward 1 in 2020, but was defeated by Michelle Fitzke.

“I think we could use somebody who believes in smaller government on the City Council, so I decided to run,” Birkel told The Independent.

Birkel is a courier/independent contractor, and is District 3 coordinator for the Libertarian Party of Nebraska. A concern for him is tax increment financing.

“We give it out like candy, and I don’t think we should,” he said. “I would get the city council to stop using it.”

Running for office is exciting, Birkel said.

“It’s a good way to get out and meet the neighbors,” he said.

Two candidates are pursuing the Ward 5 City Council seat in 2022: Adam Condon and Douglas Lanfear. Incumbent Justin Scott is not running for reelection.

For Condon, it is his first time running for office.

“I am running for office because I want to be a voice that is constitutionally grounded in both the Nebraska and national constitutions. I believe that all legal citizens should have the same rights, no ‘special rights,’” he told The Independent.

Condon is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Desert Storm, a correctional corporal at Wyoming State Penitentiary, and a case worker at the Women’s Correctional Center in York. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter.

Lanfear, a retired postal worker, applied in 2019 to be an appointee to the Ward 5 seat that was being vacated by council member Michelle Fitzke. Scott was appointed to the position.

The Independent was unable to reach Lanfear for an interview.

City Council Election Roundup

Five of 10 seats on the Grand Island City Council are up for election in 2022.

Of those, three council members filed for reelection and two decided not to file.

Vaughn Minton (Ward 1) and Justin Scott (Ward 5) confirmed with The Independent they are not seeking re-election.

Minton, retired, was appointed to the council in 2012 and has been elected since 2014. Scott, an IT director at Hornady Manufacturing, was appointed in November 2019.

In Ward 3, Jason Conley, with the Hall County Department of Corrections, is running for re-election. Conley was elected to his first term in 2018

He is being challenged by Joel Holling, superintendent at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Maggie Mendoza is running for election in Ward 2. Mendoza, who works for Lincoln NRC Health, was appointed in February 2021, following the resignation of council member Clay Schutz.

The deadline for incumbents to file concluded Feb. 15. The deadline for all new city and county candidates concluded March 1.

Nebraska’s primary election will take place May 10.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.