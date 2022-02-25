An accident Friday afternoon left a power pole knocked down at Highway 2 and Engleman Road. Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie believed the accident was a “near head-on collision.” One of the drivers was cleared to leave the scene, but the other was transported to a hospital. As far as Berlie knew, that driver’s condition had been stabilized. The accident took place at about 3:30 p.m.
Car accident Friday afternoon at Highway 2 and Engleman Road
