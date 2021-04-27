Car accidents in Grand Island at five-year high

Car accidents in Grand Island are at a five-year high, the Grand Island Police Department reports.
From January through April, there have been 516 accidents.
In the same period in 2019, there were 473 accidents.
From January to April 2020, which includes one month of shutdown due to the pandemic, there were 439 accidents.
This is 10 fewer than in both 2018 and 2017, according to the GIPD.
GIPD Capt. Jim Duering attributes much of the rising figures to increased use of handheld devices while driving.
“Since that’s happened, our accident numbers have been creeping up consistently year after year,” he said.
There have also been lower traffic enforcement numbers with social distancing precautions in place since last year, and reduced contact with drivers, Duering said.
“The goal of traffic enforcement is to get compliance with the traffic laws, and the goal of traffic laws is to make a safe driving environment,” he said.
Grand Island’s population is also growing, which means more cars on the streets.
“That’s always going to lead to slight increases in accidents,” Duering said. “I don’t think we’ve seen a percentage increase in population to what we’ve seen in accidents, but that would be a contributing factor. There’s just more propensity for accidents.”
Weather is likely not a factor, despite increased snow and precipitation events in the winter and early spring, he said.
“I’ve talked with some of our sergeants and they don’t think we’ve had more slick road collisions than in years past,” Duering said. “We had that one week with a lot of snow on the ground, but our accidents for that week weren’t hugely out of whack.”
Driving safely is critical.
Grand Island Police Department urges drivers to put the phone down.
“The No. 1 causal factor, the biggest jump in accidents, is that distraction,” Duering said, “the extra time it takes to hit the brakes, the extra time it takes to see the stoplight.”
Correctly navigating controlled intersections, those with stoplights, is also important.
This causes many of the accidents in Grand Island, he said.
“People think it’s because they’re running the red light, but that’s not necessarily the case,” Duering said. “A lot of it happens when people stop in the middle of the intersection to navigate a left turn, and when they do that, cross traffic can no longer see what’s behind them.”
Responding to traffic accidents places a burden on emergency resources, he said.
Following two simple guidelines would help relieve this burden and keep drivers safe, according to Duering.
“Set your phone down, and wait behind a crosswalk before making your turn at a controlled intersection,” he said. “Those two things would probably eliminate 75% of our accidents, or close to that.”
GIPD and the city do not profit from traffic enforcement, Duering noted.
“None of the money from traffic tickets comes back to the Police Department — not a single cent,” he said. “We do it because we want compliance, and we want compliance because we want people to be safe.”