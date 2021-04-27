Car accidents in Grand Island at five-year high

Car accidents in Grand Island are at a five-year high, the Grand Island Police Department reports.

From January through April, there have been 516 accidents.

In the same period in 2019, there were 473 accidents.

From January to April 2020, which includes one month of shutdown due to the pandemic, there were 439 accidents.

This is 10 fewer than in both 2018 and 2017, according to the GIPD.

GIPD Capt. Jim Duering attributes much of the rising figures to increased use of handheld devices while driving.

“Since that’s happened, our accident numbers have been creeping up consistently year after year,” he said.

There have also been lower traffic enforcement numbers with social distancing precautions in place since last year, and reduced contact with drivers, Duering said.

“The goal of traffic enforcement is to get compliance with the traffic laws, and the goal of traffic laws is to make a safe driving environment,” he said.

Grand Island’s population is also growing, which means more cars on the streets.