Car show pays tribute to Grand Island man who died in baler accident

Gavin Schwartz, who passed away last Monday at the age of 20, was honored Sunday afternoon with a car show that drew about 1,000 people.
Attendees released blue and white balloons in Schwartz’s honor shortly before 4 p.m. The outdoor event, which was also a fundraiser, took place behind the U-Haul building at 2210 S. Webb Road.
The car show was so big that it attracted two food trucks — Pig in a Bag and Hit the Spot.
In addition, decals were sold in Schwartz’s memory. The decals featured Schwartz’s name, the dates 2002-2022 and a pair of wings.
Organizers expect the final tally from the fundraiser to be about $7,000.
“I’m surprised how many people came out. It was really great,” said Kyleigh Smith, one of the organizers.
Schwartz suffered fatal injuries when he fell into a baler machine Monday at 7337 Blender Road. His funeral was Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Smith and her friends started planning the car show on Monday. Schwartz’s parents, Kevin and Dawn, attended Sunday’s event.
Smith hopes to make the Gavin Schwartz Memorial Car Show an annual event.
Schwartz had a lot of friends. “He helped a lot of people with their vehicles, whether selling parts or just helping work on them,” she said.
Smith first met Schwartz in Walmart’s parking lot. “The first thing he asked me was, ‘Can I buy your Tahoe?’”
She wouldn’t let him buy the 1997 vehicle “just because it’s my pride and joy,” she said.
In addition to working on his old body style truck, Schwartz was selling parts from his own Tahoe. He liked to work on “anything with a motor,” she said.
How would Smith describe Schwartz?
“Very happy. He was always happy and always willing to help somebody — always looking for a project to do.”
His obituary described him as “a goofball at heart.”
“He was. Always cracking jokes,” Smith agreed.
In organizing Sunday’s car show, Smith reached out “to clubs in Nebraska saying, “Hey, do you think you can make it down this weekend? We know it’s short notice.”
A lot of them were able to make it.
Among those attending were a local Harley-Davidson owners group, the Royal Coachmen Car Club of St. Paul, Knucklehead Garage and a group from Geneva. Also on hand were people from Kearney and Omaha.
Smith and the other members of her truck group “like to give back to the community,” she said.
They would put together a fundraiser for anyone who asks.
“If somebody reaches out to us and says. ‘Hey we’d like to do a fundraiser. Can you guys help us out with that?’ we would be more than happy to.”
Sunday’s car show ended with participants heading to Stolley Park Road and then down South Locust Street.
The release of the balloons was followed by a moment of silence. You’d be surprised how quiet a few hundred people can be. The cruise down Locust was quite a bit louder.
Among the businesses helping out with the car show were Advance Auto Parts, U-Haul, Steel by Stutz, Laser Works and T-Shirt Engineers.