Car show pays tribute to Grand Island man who died in baler accident

Schwartz had a lot of friends. “He helped a lot of people with their vehicles, whether selling parts or just helping work on them,” she said.

Smith first met Schwartz in Walmart’s parking lot. “The first thing he asked me was, ‘Can I buy your Tahoe?’”

She wouldn’t let him buy the 1997 vehicle “just because it’s my pride and joy,” she said.

In addition to working on his old body style truck, Schwartz was selling parts from his own Tahoe. He liked to work on “anything with a motor,” she said.

How would Smith describe Schwartz?

“Very happy. He was always happy and always willing to help somebody — always looking for a project to do.”

His obituary described him as “a goofball at heart.”

“He was. Always cracking jokes,” Smith agreed.

In organizing Sunday’s car show, Smith reached out “to clubs in Nebraska saying, “Hey, do you think you can make it down this weekend? We know it’s short notice.”

A lot of them were able to make it.